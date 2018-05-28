Middle Class Fashion Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP

Middle Class Fashion is a band that likes to test its own boundaries. The band has shown notable growth on each album, starting with the piano-driven power pop of its earliest recordings, and more recently embracing minimal synth tones on 2016’s, the group's fourth album, is another step sideways. At turns tense and spare (“Every Time,” “Hot”), at others moody and dark (“Cold Blooded Rock and Roll,” which sounds nothing like you think) MCF continues in an electropop vein, but always with a warm melodic core. “Searching,” already a live favorite, is a fine rocker that faintly recalls Sleater-Kinney at its most urgent. Album closer “No Lie” is Middle Class Fashion’s version of stadium rock, complete with guitar solo and a soaring, lighters-in-the-air chorus. We’re lucky to have this band.Ultravox, Sparks, Magnetic Fields’ electronic side