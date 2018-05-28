Share
Monday, May 28, 2018

Middle Class Fashion Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Mon, May 28, 2018 at 6:07 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
  • VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Middle Class Fashion is a band that likes to test its own boundaries. The band has shown notable growth on each album, starting with the piano-driven power pop of its earliest recordings, and more recently embracing minimal synth tones on 2016’s iii. Ego, the group's fourth album, is another step sideways. At turns tense and spare (“Every Time,” “Hot”), at others moody and dark (“Cold Blooded Rock and Roll,” which sounds nothing like you think) MCF continues in an electropop vein, but always with a warm melodic core. “Searching,” already a live favorite, is a fine rocker that faintly recalls Sleater-Kinney at its most urgent. Album closer “No Lie” is Middle Class Fashion’s version of stadium rock, complete with guitar solo and a soaring, lighters-in-the-air chorus. We’re lucky to have this band.

Recommended If You Like: Ultravox, Sparks, Magnetic Fields’ electronic side

Official: www.middleclassfashion.com
Facebook: facebook.com/middleclassfashion
Bandcamp: middleclassfashion.bandcamp.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/middleclassfash

