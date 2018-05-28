Najii Person Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK

Najii Person never hesitates to say exactly what's on his mind, and that honesty provides a fascinating insight into the mind of one of St. Louis's best up-and-coming lyricists. While many rap artists prefer to curate a specific type of track, or lean on a single producer to help craft a trademark sound, Najii uses everything from old-school boom-bap beats and piano samples (which you can hear on "God Knows") to cutting-edge post-trap (best exemplified on "Not Around") to frame his thoughts. The sonic diversity of Najii's work might make another rapper come across as unfocused or — even worse — like a musical tourist. But thanks to an obvious love of a wide range of hip-hop along with the honesty of his lyrics and his humble, rapper-next-door delivery, Najii's output simply reads as glimpses into the mind of a complex, multifaceted and thoughtful human being.Isaiah Rashad, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, Smino, early Lupe Fiasco