Seashine Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
We are currently living through a second wind of shoegaze music. Slowdive and Lush have made successful comebacks, Kevin Shields is forever promising a fourth My Bloody Valentine album, and newer groups such as Beach House and Diiv have taken up the genre’s echo-y, effects-laden conventions. Local quartet Seashine is influenced by all of the above, yet steers clear of carbon copying. Led by vocalist/guitarist Demi Haynes, Seashine’s songs strike a nice balance between ambient beauty and thick, controlled chaos. The vocals and melodies are wistful but clear, even when the band's wall of sound is at its highest. Live, Seashine turns up the volume for an immersive physical experience.
Recommended If You Like:
Lush, Stereolab, Slowdive
