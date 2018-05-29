Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Seashine Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Tue, May 29, 2018 at 6:05 AM

click to enlarge MIKEY YACYSHYN
  • MIKEY YACYSHYN
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

We are currently living through a second wind of shoegaze music. Slowdive and Lush have made successful comebacks, Kevin Shields is forever promising a fourth My Bloody Valentine album, and newer groups such as Beach House and Diiv have taken up the genre’s echo-y, effects-laden conventions. Local quartet Seashine is influenced by all of the above, yet steers clear of carbon copying. Led by vocalist/guitarist Demi Haynes, Seashine’s songs strike a nice balance between ambient beauty and thick, controlled chaos. The vocals and melodies are wistful but clear, even when the band's wall of sound is at its highest. Live, Seashine turns up the volume for an immersive physical experience.

Recommended If You Like: Lush, Stereolab, Slowdive

Facebook: facebook.com/seashineband
Soundcloud: https://www.soundcloud.com/seashineband
Instagram: www.instagram.com/seashineband
Twitter: www.twitter.com/seashineband

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Adam Maness Trio Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  2. Shady Bug Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  3. Smidley Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  4. Kid Scientist Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  5. Jr. Clooney Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation