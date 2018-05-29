Seashine Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge MIKEY YACYSHYN

We are currently living through a second wind of shoegaze music. Slowdive and Lush have made successful comebacks, Kevin Shields is forever promising a fourth My Bloody Valentine album, and newer groups such as Beach House and Diiv have taken up the genre’s echo-y, effects-laden conventions. Local quartet Seashine is influenced by all of the above, yet steers clear of carbon copying. Led by vocalist/guitarist Demi Haynes, Seashine’s songs strike a nice balance between ambient beauty and thick, controlled chaos. The vocals and melodies are wistful but clear, even when the band's wall of sound is at its highest. Live, Seashine turns up the volume for an immersive physical experience.Lush, Stereolab, Slowdivefacebook.com/seashinebandhttps://www.soundcloud.com/seashinebandwww.instagram.com/seashinebandwww.twitter.com/seashineband