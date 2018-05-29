The Lion's Daughter Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge JOSH ROWAN

The Lion's Daughter has always had flair for the cinematic, but the band's last three releases have brought that quality to the forefront., the trio's 2013 collaboration with folk band Indian Blanket, saw the band aiding its acoustic counterpart in creating a doom-oriented sound fit for desolate post-apocalyptic panoramas. On the band's 2016 full-length(recently re-released by French metal label Season of Mist) the Lion's Daughter manages to pull from a variety of metal subgenres to craft a sonic scene of a much more crowded and chaotic cataclysm. In May, the Lion's Daughter released the first single from the upcoming, giving a glimpse of a new direction. In addition to the expected metal sounds, "Die Into Us" utilizes synth textures straight out of a John Carpenter score, which makes you wonder: How long until the Lion's Daughter becomes this generation's Goblin?Neurosis, Zombi, Ministry, Nachtmystium, Craft