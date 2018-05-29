Share
Tuesday, May 29, 2018

The Lion's Daughter Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Tue, May 29, 2018 at 6:57 AM

click to enlarge JOSH ROWAN
  • JOSH ROWAN
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

The Lion's Daughter has always had flair for the cinematic, but the band's last three releases have brought that quality to the forefront. A Black Sea, the trio's 2013 collaboration with folk band Indian Blanket, saw the band aiding its acoustic counterpart in creating a doom-oriented sound fit for desolate post-apocalyptic panoramas. On the band's 2016 full-length Existence Is Horror (recently re-released by French metal label Season of Mist) the Lion's Daughter manages to pull from a variety of metal subgenres to craft a sonic scene of a much more crowded and chaotic cataclysm. In May, the Lion's Daughter released the first single from the upcoming Future Cult, giving a glimpse of a new direction. In addition to the expected metal sounds, "Die Into Us" utilizes synth textures straight out of a John Carpenter score, which makes you wonder: How long until the Lion's Daughter becomes this generation's Goblin?

Recommended If You Like: Neurosis, Zombi, Ministry, Nachtmystium, Craft

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thelionsdaughter/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thlnsdghtr
Bandcamp: https://thelionsdaughter.bandcamp.com/

Jump to comments
