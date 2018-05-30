Hounds Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA OFFICIAL WEBSITE

For a young band with a modern-rock-radio sound, Clockwork shot to the top of the pile with a slot at 2015’s LouFest — a boon for any band, let alone one with members unable to legally partake of the green room’s beer cooler. But in the months and years after that festival set, the members of Clockwork opted for a reboot and recast themselves as Hounds. Brothers Jordan and Logan Slone and drummer Logan Mohler didn’t start from scratch, of course, but a live-in-the-room production method helped the group strip back, simplify and create its sturdy and streamlined 2017 self-titled debut.Cold War Kids, the Districts, early Arctic Monkeys