Hounds Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
For a young band with a modern-rock-radio sound, Clockwork shot to the top of the pile with a slot at 2015’s LouFest — a boon for any band, let alone one with members unable to legally partake of the green room’s beer cooler. But in the months and years after that festival set, the members of Clockwork opted for a reboot and recast themselves as Hounds. Brothers Jordan and Logan Slone and drummer Logan Mohler didn’t start from scratch, of course, but a live-in-the-room production method helped the group strip back, simplify and create its sturdy and streamlined 2017 self-titled debut.
Recommended If You Like:
Cold War Kids, the Districts, early Arctic Monkeys
Official: http://houndssounds.com
Bandcamp: https://houndssounds2.bandcamp.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HoundsSounds/