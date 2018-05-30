Share
Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Newly Announced: Brent Faiyaz, Bewitcher, Joywave, Kinky Friedman and More

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

Acoustic Hot Tuna: Tue., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $50-$55. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Bewitcher: Sat., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $12. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Brent Faiyaz: Thu., Sept. 6, 7 p.m., $20-$25. The Bootleg, 4140 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-775-0775.

Broken Youth EP Release Show: W/ A Promise To Burn, Fallen We Divide, Unimagined, City of Parks, Torn at the Seams, Fri., June 22, 6 p.m., $10-$12. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Joywave: W/ Grandson, Thu., July 26, 8 p.m., $16-$18. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Kinky Friedman: Thu., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Los Lonely Boys: Thu., May 31, 8 p.m., $50-$60. Wildey Theatre, 254 N. Main St., Edwardsville, 618-692-7538.

Melvin Seals and JGB: Sat., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $25. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.

Miniature Tigers: Fri., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $20-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Out Amongst The Masses EP Release Show: W/ Conquer As They Come, Silent Hollow, Skydweller, Divide the Empire, Sat., June 2, 7 p.m., $5-$8. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Palisades: W/ Letters From The Fire, Savage Hands, Tue., July 24, 6 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

PrideFest: W/ Mýa, Steve Grand, Paige Alyssa, La Bouche, Bonnie McKee, Sat., June 23, 2 p.m.; Sun., June 24, 2 p.m., free. Soldiers Memorial Plaza, 14th St. and Chestnut St., St. Louis.

Remo Drive: Thu., July 12, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Royal Brat: W/ Shux, Kiki, Wed., July 18, 9 p.m., $7. Blank Space, 2847 Cherokee St., St. Louis.

The Story Collider: Thu., June 28, 8 p.m., $10. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Tab Benoit: Fri., Aug. 24, 7 p.m., $25. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.

Take 6 with SLSO: Thu., Dec. 20, 7 p.m., $42.75-$62.75. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd, St. Louis, 314-534-1700.

Trampled By Turtles & Infamous Stringdusters: Thu., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

The Wee Heavies: Tue., June 5, 7 p.m., $12. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

WHY? Plays Alopecia: Wed., Nov. 21, 7 p.m., $15-$18. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

