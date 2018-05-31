Share
Thursday, May 31, 2018

Adam Hucke Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Thu, May 31, 2018 at 12:12 PM

MADISON THORN
  • MADISON THORN
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

You may know Adam Hucke from his long-time stint in the Funky Butt Brass Band where, as a founding member, he has used his trumpet to pierce the upper register of the group’s New Orleans-inspired funk, soul and jazz melange. And while he’s also served as a valued, first-call session player for years, Hucke has been secretly tending to his own music, both with and without his signature horn. Last year’s Madam I’m Adam gave formal introduction for Adam Hucke’s Music for Nerds, a catch-all of his musical talents and interests. Much of it tends toward the quirky — They Might Be Giants, Weird Al are touchstones — but no one can deny the earworm that is “The Vegetables are Singing,” an ode to greens that would make Brian Wilson proud.

Recommended If You Like: They Might Be Giants, the Beach Boys, Weird Al, Moxy Fruvous

Official: https://www.adamhucke.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/musicfornerds/

