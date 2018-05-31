Adam Hucke Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

MADISON THORN

You may know Adam Hucke from his long-time stint in the Funky Butt Brass Band where, as a founding member, he has used his trumpet to pierce the upper register of the group’s New Orleans-inspired funk, soul and jazz melange. And while he’s also served as a valued, first-call session player for years, Hucke has been secretly tending to his own music, both with and without his signature horn. Last year’sgave formal introduction for Adam Hucke’s Music for Nerds, a catch-all of his musical talents and interests. Much of it tends toward the quirky — They Might Be Giants, Weird Al are touchstones — but no one can deny the earworm that is “The Vegetables are Singing,” an ode to greens that would make Brian Wilson proud.They Might Be Giants, the Beach Boys, Weird Al, Moxy Fruvous