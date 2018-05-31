Share
Email
Print

Thursday, May 31, 2018

Honeydew Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Thu, May 31, 2018 at 12:22 PM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
  • VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Playing loud is easy. Playing quietly and minimally, however, takes a certain amount of precision and timing. When you’ve only got a couple of instruments, everything’s magnified, and it becomes painfully obvious if you flub a chord or forget a word. Not every band can do it, but Honeydew can and does. On its debut self-titled cassette, most of the songs are guided by simple, melodic bass patterns and interlocking Casiotone riffs, with occasional drums. Nicole Bonura’s straightforward vocals are perfect for her songs: They run the gamut from food allergies to awkward conversations, but always retain a certain self-deprecating, observational humor.

Recommended If You Like: Dubb Nubb, Girlpool, Marine Girls

Bandcamp: https://honeydewstl.bandcamp.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/honeydewhoneydewhoneydew

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Al Holliday's New Album 4963 Was Inspired by His South-City Home Read More

  2. Seashine Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  3. Newly Announced: Brent Faiyaz, Bewitcher, Joywave, Kinky Friedman and More Read More

  4. Shady Bug Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  5. Najii Person Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation