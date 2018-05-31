Honeydew Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP

Playing loud is easy. Playing quietly and minimally, however, takes a certain amount of precision and timing. When you’ve only got a couple of instruments, everything’s magnified, and it becomes painfully obvious if you flub a chord or forget a word. Not every band can do it, but Honeydew can and does. On its debut self-titled cassette, most of the songs are guided by simple, melodic bass patterns and interlocking Casiotone riffs, with occasional drums. Nicole Bonura’s straightforward vocals are perfect for her songs: They run the gamut from food allergies to awkward conversations, but always retain a certain self-deprecating, observational humor.Dubb Nubb, Girlpool, Marine Girls