Honeydew Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Playing loud is easy. Playing quietly and minimally, however, takes a certain amount of precision and timing. When you’ve only got a couple of instruments, everything’s magnified, and it becomes painfully obvious if you flub a chord or forget a word. Not every band can do it, but Honeydew can and does. On its debut self-titled cassette, most of the songs are guided by simple, melodic bass patterns and interlocking Casiotone riffs, with occasional drums. Nicole Bonura’s straightforward vocals are perfect for her songs: They run the gamut from food allergies to awkward conversations, but always retain a certain self-deprecating, observational humor.
Recommended If You Like:
Dubb Nubb, Girlpool, Marine Girls
Bandcamp: https://honeydewstl.bandcamp.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/honeydewhoneydewhoneydew