Dracla Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Dracla has a hell of a gimmick. Ray Kannenberg stars as the stoner-metal quintet’s vampiric namesake, a 1,072-year-old bloodsucker who spellbound the souls of his “maul boiz” to eternally young bodies so they could serve as his backing band. Armed with a bass, Dracla speak-sings in a Transylvanian accent of weeping shadows, winding snakes of fire, and bothersome dogs over sludgy, downtuned rock grooves. The campy trappings are intentionally funny, but Dracla itself is no joke. Guitarists Jake Jones and Nick Kampen volley twin leads full of swaggering triplet runs over the whirlwind of pounding tom fills and galloping beats summoned by drummer Kevin Insinna, while Nathan Dick’s organ lurks in the shadows as a sinister presence. Tempos often shift into double time and back, but the band hits hard at any speed. All in all, it’s a bracing attack worthy of its immortal leader.
Recommended If You Like:
Black Sabbath, Fu Manchu, Kyuss
