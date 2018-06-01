Share
Friday, June 1, 2018

Mathias and the Pirates Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Fri, Jun 1, 2018 at 6:38 AM

Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Mathias and the Pirates make it a point to embrace variety. Since its inception in 2012, the hip-hop outfit has employed electro-funk, live reggae and rock backdrops, and classic sample-based boom-bap beats for raps equally likely to fire up a protest or a party. Whether crafting character studies, making self-deprecating jokes or rallying against corrupt authorities, Mathias and Ms. Vizion are adept at delivering their message through both straightforward rhyming and sing-song verses; Ms. Vizion often handles hooks with multi-tracked soulful belting. The Pirates have grown in ranks over the years to include drummer Andrew Gibson, DJ VThom, saxophonist Terry Grohman and trumpeter Shelby Carter, all of whom color in the beats to make them pop with vibrant energy. The combined result is a festive, all-inclusive sound you can nod your head or shake your ass to.

Recommended If You Like: Freestyle Fellowship, Fishbone, Ozomatli

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PiratesSTL/
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/stlpirates
Bandcamp: https://pirates.bandcamp.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/mathiasandthepirates

