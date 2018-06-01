The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, June 1 to 3

click to enlarge EBRU YILDIZ

Parquet Courts will perform at the Ready Room on Saturday.

FRIDAY, JUNE 1

SATURDAY, JUNE 2

SUNDAY, JUNE 3

Ah 1999, a halcyon time in history and arguably the most ’90s year of the entire decade. Powerman 5000 was the Surge soda of rock bands, standing out for its over-the-top neon sci-fi vibe and caffeinated riffing. Frontman Spider One, whose name fit right in with the era’s pro wrestlers, has stayed the course over the years, churning out eight records since the release of 1999’s hit single “When Worlds Collide.” Nostalgia is a hell of a drug, but luckily not one needed to enjoy the band’s current brand of metallic camp.The Wonder Years seems to bring a different vibe with each new album, painting its distinct pop-punk with all the colors of hardcore, alt-rock and emo. With 2018’s, the band pulls even deeper from its cauldron of styles. The melodic peaks and heavy straightaways that comprise a Wonder Years song are thankfully still here, but the sound moves through a bevy of moods. At this show you can also catch Tiny Moving Parts, which hails from the far side of the pop-sensible spectrum with a jittery brand of math-rock that walks on stilts.Beauty Pageant trips up on the stairway to heaven and tumbles down the steps with bent guitar necks, fried circuits and trash-can percussion. Each beat is met with shrieks from burlesque shapeshifter Blyre Cpanx, who directs traffic with elastic vocal work. Dada meets deconstruction for a scene that stinks like a beach bum party on ancient Mars. Space-age tools are met with a primitive approach that suggests the surf sub-genre of no-wave — a singular style that only Beauty Pageant can call its own.Sure, Parquet Courts casts enough shade to starve Trump of the sun for the next two years, butcarries weight beyond the band’s politics, which occupy the center of a Venn Diagram between freshman-year idealism and plain common sense. Musically the band produces a spectrum of sound that is equal parts Grace Jones and the Minutemen, puréed into what will likely be the template for new indie-rock bands five years from now. Essential and timely songs are delivered by a set of subtle hands.Reggae royalty is a fact of life for Stephen Marley, who shares the crown while keeping both feet on the ground. He smoothly moves through dance hall and hip-hop with an undeniable musical royalty DNA, but even in some alternate reality where Stephen wasn’t born a Marley, we’re sure he would still have found a way to win eight Grammy Awards as a singer, guitarist and producer. His rap roots run deep too, ranging from collabs with Bone Thugs N Harmony and Mos Def to Pit Bull.