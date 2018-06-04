Share
Email
Print

Monday, June 4, 2018

Lobby Boxer Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Mon, Jun 4, 2018 at 6:27 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE
  • VIA ARTIST WEBSITE
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

On a just-released session for the acclaimed music-discovery site Daytrotter, the ebullient emo/math-pop trio Lobby Boxer rolled through a few new tunes with its trademark pep and vigor. And while it is no small thrill to see the hard-touring locals get some national press, it’s even better to hear those new songs. It’s been over two years since Big Bucks, the group’s debut full-length, came out, and the new tracks continue the band’s flurried, genre-blurring approach. The session’s first track, “Kingshighway Dot Gov” name-checks one of our city’s main arterial routes but attacks the song’s changes with some hybrid of Rush and Green Day. The session serves as a hopeful aperitif for a forthcoming album.

Recommended If You Like: proggy emo, poppy math-rock, sugar highs

Official: http://www.lobbyboxer.com/
Bandcamp: https://lobbyboxer.bandcamp.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LobbyBoxer/

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Al Holliday's New Album 4963 Was Inspired by His South-City Home Read More

  2. Najii Person Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  3. Smidley Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  4. Kid Scientist Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  5. Jr. Clooney Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation