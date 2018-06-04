Lobby Boxer Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE

On a just-released session for the acclaimed music-discovery site Daytrotter, the ebullient emo/math-pop trio Lobby Boxer rolled through a few new tunes with its trademark pep and vigor. And while it is no small thrill to see the hard-touring locals get some national press, it’s even better to hear those new songs. It’s been over two years since, the group’s debut full-length, came out, and the new tracks continue the band’s flurried, genre-blurring approach. The session’s first track, “Kingshighway Dot Gov” name-checks one of our city’s main arterial routes but attacks the song’s changes with some hybrid of Rush and Green Day. The session serves as a hopeful aperitif for a forthcoming album.proggy emo, poppy math-rock, sugar highs