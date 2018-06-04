Lobby Boxer Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge
Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
On a just-released session for the acclaimed music-discovery site Daytrotter, the ebullient emo/math-pop trio Lobby Boxer rolled through a few new tunes with its trademark pep and vigor. And while it is no small thrill to see the hard-touring locals get some national press, it’s even better to hear those new songs. It’s been over two years since Big Bucks
, the group’s debut full-length, came out, and the new tracks continue the band’s flurried, genre-blurring approach. The session’s first track, “Kingshighway Dot Gov” name-checks one of our city’s main arterial routes but attacks the song’s changes with some hybrid of Rush and Green Day. The session serves as a hopeful aperitif for a forthcoming album.
Recommended If You Like:
proggy emo, poppy math-rock, sugar highs
Official: http://www.lobbyboxer.com/
Bandcamp: https://lobbyboxer.bandcamp.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LobbyBoxer/