Paige Alyssa Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
A standout with her turn as Janet Jackson at last year's An Undercover Weekend, Paige Alyssa’s original work takes the same '80s dance-pop feel and adds her smooth, warm vocals to the mix. The EP and two singles Paige Alyssa has released over the last two years swirl with enough synths and drum machines to make anyone nostalgic for the days when MTV still showed videos and dance floors were rife with neon clothing. Turning to the a capella tracks on each single, however, the listener discovers the true power of the songs: Alyssa’s voice, one developed in church choirs and finished off as a vocal performance major at Webster University. While her sounds may evoke the sonics of decades past, Alyssa is clearly on a path to lead St. Louis pop music into the future.
Recommended If You Like:
Janet Jackson, Ameriie, TLC
Official: http://paigealyssamusic.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mspaigealyssa
Bandcamp: https://misspaigealyssa.bandcamp.com/releases
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/misspaigealyssa