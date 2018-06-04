Paige Alyssa Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP

A standout with her turn as Janet Jackson at last year's An Undercover Weekend, Paige Alyssa’s original work takes the same '80s dance-pop feel and adds her smooth, warm vocals to the mix. The EP and two singles Paige Alyssa has released over the last two years swirl with enough synths and drum machines to make anyone nostalgic for the days when MTV still showed videos and dance floors were rife with neon clothing. Turning to the a capella tracks on each single, however, the listener discovers the true power of the songs: Alyssa’s voice, one developed in church choirs and finished off as a vocal performance major at Webster University. While her sounds may evoke the sonics of decades past, Alyssa is clearly on a path to lead St. Louis pop music into the future.Janet Jackson, Ameriie, TLC