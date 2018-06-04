Share
Email
Print

Monday, June 4, 2018

Paige Alyssa Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Mon, Jun 4, 2018 at 6:13 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
  • VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

A standout with her turn as Janet Jackson at last year's An Undercover Weekend, Paige Alyssa’s original work takes the same '80s dance-pop feel and adds her smooth, warm vocals to the mix. The EP and two singles Paige Alyssa has released over the last two years swirl with enough synths and drum machines to make anyone nostalgic for the days when MTV still showed videos and dance floors were rife with neon clothing. Turning to the a capella tracks on each single, however, the listener discovers the true power of the songs: Alyssa’s voice, one developed in church choirs and finished off as a vocal performance major at Webster University. While her sounds may evoke the sonics of decades past, Alyssa is clearly on a path to lead St. Louis pop music into the future.

Recommended If You Like: Janet Jackson, Ameriie, TLC

Official: http://paigealyssamusic.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mspaigealyssa
Bandcamp: https://misspaigealyssa.bandcamp.com/releases
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/misspaigealyssa

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Al Holliday's New Album 4963 Was Inspired by His South-City Home Read More

  2. Najii Person Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  3. Smidley Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  4. Kid Scientist Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  5. Jr. Clooney Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation