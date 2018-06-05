Share
Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Finn's Motel Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Tue, Jun 5, 2018 at 6:06 AM

VIRGINIA HAROLD
  • VIRGINIA HAROLD
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

In 2006, Finn's Motel made waves with Escape Velocity, a collection of heart-racing power-pop with one foot in the garage and the other on an arena stage. Eleven years later, the Joe Thebeau-led troupe oiled its joints and slowly creaked back to life with the release of two full-length albums (and, as of April, the Stone Lions EP). There's no rust for the weary, however — and the troupe is swiftly making up for lost time. Both Jupiter Rex and Quinta del Sordo are brimming with smart, insightful songwriting with many sonic moods, from howling jangle explosions to delicate acoustic ruminations. Although Guided by Voices is an obvious touchstone — how Finn's Motel got to the song title "Number 7 by the Ice Machine" before Bob Pollard is beyond us — "Into the Realm of Jupiter Rex" is Teenage Fanclub-esque and "Help Is On The Way" is a generous Superchunk homage.

Recommended If You Like: Guided By Voices, Superchunk, late '70s Cheap Trick, '80s R.E.M., obscure Midwest power-pop, '90s Wilco

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinnsMotel/
Bandcamp: https://finnsmotel.bandcamp.com/

