Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Oxbraker Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Tue, Jun 5, 2018 at 6:20 AM

click to enlarge GLEN WOLF
  • GLEN WOLF
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

For Oxbraker, the Busch floweth freely and the Ampeg runneth over. Throbbing bass and lumbering drums do the heavy lifting while drop-C mega-riffs coast to stoner metal glory, all beneath a set of vocal chords thrashed to match the alkaline growl of stoner metal's pioneers. For a hard-working south city metal band, it’s all in a day’s work. High off a newly-released digital album with six barn-burning anthems that take the band's sound to new highs, Oxbraker shows huge promise within a metal scene that is starting to explode. Where local contemporaries play it fast and loose, this quartet takes a huge bong rip and sets the cruise control. Bring earplugs and brass knuckles.

Recommended If You Like: The Sword, Motorhead, Kyuss, tinnitus

Bandcamp: https://oxbraker.bandcamp.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100009987942151

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Al Holliday's New Album 4963 Was Inspired by His South-City Home Read More

  2. Najii Person Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  3. Lobby Boxer Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  4. Smidley Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  5. Jr. Clooney Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation