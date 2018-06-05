Oxbraker Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge GLEN WOLF

For Oxbraker, the Busch floweth freely and the Ampeg runneth over. Throbbing bass and lumbering drums do the heavy lifting while drop-C mega-riffs coast to stoner metal glory, all beneath a set of vocal chords thrashed to match the alkaline growl of stoner metal's pioneers. For a hard-working south city metal band, it’s all in a day’s work. High off a newly-released digital album with six barn-burning anthems that take the band's sound to new highs, Oxbraker shows huge promise within a metal scene that is starting to explode. Where local contemporaries play it fast and loose, this quartet takes a huge bong rip and sets the cruise control. Bring earplugs and brass knuckles.The Sword, Motorhead, Kyuss, tinnitus