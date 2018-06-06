Share
Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Broke Poets Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Wed, Jun 6, 2018 at 6:31 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
  • VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

If you’re looking for local hip-hop that represents St. Louis, you’d be hard pressed to find another collective as essential as Broke Poets. The nod-heavy rhythms are old-school and fresh as hell with a sharp ear for samples and beats to bounce down the city's streets. Lyrical flow is spread evenly among the group's core members — Jonezy, Bobo Bryson, Capo, Que Houston, Ackurate, Jia Davis, Veron, Mathias, Ryan Wordsmith — who blend newcomer talent and veteran rap chops into an unforgettable listening experience. While Broke Poets' self-titled digital album, released last fall, has been making the rounds in hip-hop circles, it’s the group's dynamic and upbeat live sets that are the talk of the town, as everyone takes a turn at the mic and the song unfolds into a different entity. You'd be hard-pressed to find a group more qualified to to craft the appropriate soundtrack for the city.

Recommended If You Like: The Pharcyde, Jurrassic 5, Wu-Tang, Digable Planets

Bandcamp: https://brokepoets.bandcamp.com/releases
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brokepoets/

