Broke Poets Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
If you’re looking for local hip-hop that represents St. Louis, you’d be hard pressed to find another collective as essential as Broke Poets. The nod-heavy rhythms are old-school and fresh as hell with a sharp ear for samples and beats to bounce down the city's streets. Lyrical flow is spread evenly among the group's core members — Jonezy, Bobo Bryson, Capo, Que Houston, Ackurate, Jia Davis, Veron, Mathias, Ryan Wordsmith — who blend newcomer talent and veteran rap chops into an unforgettable listening experience. While Broke Poets' self-titled digital album, released last fall, has been making the rounds in hip-hop circles, it’s the group's dynamic and upbeat live sets that are the talk of the town, as everyone takes a turn at the mic and the song unfolds into a different entity. You'd be hard-pressed to find a group more qualified to to craft the appropriate soundtrack for the city.
Recommended If You Like:
The Pharcyde, Jurrassic 5, Wu-Tang, Digable Planets
Bandcamp: https://brokepoets.bandcamp.com/releases
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brokepoets/