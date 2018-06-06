Newly Announced: Anita Baker, Chief Keef, Scarface, White Denim and More

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.(Hed) P. E.: Tue., Aug. 28, 7 p.m., $15-$17. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.A Tribute to The Queens of Neo Soul 2.0: Spotlight on Lauryn Hill: Mon., July 30, 6 p.m., $20. Backstreet Jazz & Blues, 610 Westport Plaza, Maryland Heights, 314-878-5800.Anita Baker: Sun., July 22, 7 p.m., $59.50-$195. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Aparna Nancherla: Sat., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Big Muddy Blues Festival 2018: W/ Marquise Knox, Barbara Carr, Big George Brock, Uvee Hayes, Boo Boo Davis, Kim Massie, Roland Johnson, Love Jones Band, Marcell Strong, Renee Smith, Torey Casey and the Southside Hustle, Kingdom Brothers, Skeet Rogers and the Inner City Blues Band, Big Mike and the Blu City All Stars, Al Holliday and the East Side Rhythm Band, Papa Ray and the Soul Selectors, Soulard Blues Band, Ptah Williams, Melissa Neels Band, Aaron Griffin, Tonina, Philip “Dr. Philgood” Graves, Fri., Aug. 31, 5 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 1, 2 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 2, 2 p.m., $10-$25. Laclede's Landing, N. First St. & Lucas Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-5875.Chief Keef: Fri., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Essential Knots Single Release: W/ Paige Alyssa, Thu., June 28, 8 p.m., $8. Foam Coffee & Beer, 3359 Jefferson Ave., St. Louis, 314-772-2100.Faster Pussycat: W/ Don Jamieson, Axeticy, Torchlight Parade, Thu., July 19, 7 p.m., $20-$22. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Flint Eastwood: Sat., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $10-$13. Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.Haley Heynderickx: W/ Le'Ponds, Wed., July 11, 7 p.m., $12-$15. The Monocle, 4510 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-935-7003.HoodRich Pablo Juan: Fri., July 6, 8 p.m., $20-$22. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Idles: W/ Bambara, Sat., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $14-$16. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444. Jackopierce Night One: Fri., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $40-$50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Jackopierce Night Two: Sat., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $40-$50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Mental Fixation CD Release: W/ Disguise The Limit, Outrun The Fall, Verba Stellae, Shots Fired, Sat., June 23, 7 p.m., $5-$8. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Scarface: W/ DJ Quik, Sat., July 14, 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Sixes High CD Release: W/ Echoes From Ashes, Postal Modern, Auburn Kiss, Frago, Sat., July 7, 7 p.m., $5-$8. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Sleeping With Sirens: W/ The Rocket Summer, Kulick, Tue., Aug. 7, 7 p.m., $22-$25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Social Distortion: W/ Low Cut Connie, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Thu., June 28, 8 p.m., $35-$175. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Steve Martin and Martin Short: W/ I'm With Her, Jeff Babko, Sat., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $60-$265. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Thrice: W/ The Bronx, Teenage Wrist, Sat., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $23-$28. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Tribute to 90’s R&B No Xcuse Band: Sun., June 24, 5 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Tribute to J.J. Johnson: W/ Jazz Edge Orchestra, Sat., June 9, 7 p.m., $15-$25. Emerson Performance Center, 3026 Laclede Ave., St. Louis, 314-340-5971.Tyler Childers: Wed., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $18-$21. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.U.S. Bombs: W/ Maximum Effort, Soy City Stranglers, Suicide Dive, Wed., June 13, 8 p.m., $16-$18. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Walk Off The Earth: Sat., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.White Denim: Tue., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Yelawolf: W/ Waylon & Willie, Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $25. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.