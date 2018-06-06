Share
Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Rev. Sekou Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

No single line could sum up the righteous and riotous music of Rev. Osagyefo Uhuru Sekou, but this one comes close: "In times like these we need a miracle/Ain't nobody going to save us/We're the ones we've been waiting for.” A preacher, filmmaker, writer, composer, bandleader and activist, Sekou has roots in St. Louis and was an active presence during the Ferguson uprising. He was busted twice there — once for praying in the streets. For Sekou, politics is just spirituality by other means, and vice versa, and his music, notably on last year’s deeply bluesy yet experimental In Times Like These (produced by Luther and Cody Dickinson of the North Mississippi Allstars), always tells it like it is and as it may yet be. Sekou’s revolution doesn’t need to be televised; his relentless touring has taken the gospel of civil rights around the world.

Recommended If You Like: Gil Scott Heron, the Last Poets, the Roots, Mavis Staples

Official: http://revsekou.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/revsekou/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/revsekou

