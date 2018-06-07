Old Salt Union Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE

Bluegrassers start young; they'd better, because it takes a lifetime to master the form. Old Salt Union isn't a bluegrass band, but since its members were teenagers they've been working out their own original version of not-quite-jammy, not-quite-traditional stringband music. Those years of woodshedding paid off last year with the band's self-titled album, on one of the country's premier acoustic music labels, Compass Records. The album shows how deeply Old Salt Union's songwriting has grown and how committed to taking risks with arrangements its members remain. And the band refuses to settle for just connecting with a loyal local fan base — they're road warriors who show no signs of slowing down any time soon.