Old Salt Union Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Bluegrassers start young; they’d better, because it takes a lifetime to master the form. Old Salt Union isn’t a bluegrass band, but since its members were teenagers they’ve been working out their own original version of not-quite-jammy, not-quite-traditional stringband music. Those years of woodshedding paid off last year with the band's self-titled album, on one of the country’s premier acoustic music labels, Compass Records. The album shows how deeply Old Salt Union's songwriting has grown and how committed to taking risks with arrangements its members remain. And the band refuses to settle for just connecting with a loyal local fan base — they're road warriors who show no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Recommended If You Like:
Old Crow Medicine Show, Bela Fleck, David Rawlings Machine, New Grass Revival
