Sleepy Kitty Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

2018 has been a frustrating one for Sleepy Kitty. Singer and guitarist Paige Brubeck has struggled with her voice and, as a result, she and drummer Evan Sult (disclosure: Sult is the new art director at the RFT
2018 has been a frustrating one for Sleepy Kitty. Singer and guitarist Paige Brubeck has struggled with her voice and, as a result, she and drummer Evan Sult (disclosure: Sult is the new art director at the RFT
) have been on a semi-hiatus from performing. If that wasn’t enough, Brubeck and Sult’s stock of poster prints (the duo are master printmakers and designers) was wiped out in a mini-tornado that hit the recent Art Outside event in Maplewood. And yet this year the band released an excellent EP, Bastard Orphan
, a uniquely lo-fi rock take on some choice cuts from the Hamilton soundtrack (yeah, you wish you had thought of that first) and continued collaborating with friends including Kevin Bowers and Matt Basler of Tok. Word is they’ve been holed up working on video projects and art, and there’s no doubt the band will return to full-on and regular live rocking soon.
The Velvet Underground, Ume, Sonic Youth, Pavement, Art Chantry
