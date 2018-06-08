Country Singer Brandon Stansell Tops Tower Grove Pride Entertainment Lineup

Born in Tennessee, the Los Angeles-residing Stansell got his start in the music industry as a backup dancer for Taylor Swift, and it wasn't until he landed back home after two years on the road supporting her Fearless tour that he even started exercising his own talents as a songwriter (fun fact: he's one of the members of Swift's crew that inspired her Speak Now track "Long Live"). Going through a breakup, Stansell began to find some healing within his lyrics, a process that bred his first EP – and there's no shortage of love lost on his debut LP, Slow Down, either. An openly gay man, Stansell has also intently used his platform and his artistry to support the LGBTQ community. He actively works to advocate for issues that matter to him while, at the same time, putting out gorgeously-directed music videos that show stories of romance and relationships that just happen to be between two men – a priceless message for the genre of country music.In addition to Stansell, there will be performances by Celia, Cierra St. James, Sorry Scout, Glued, Mustache Daddy with Dyke Van Dick, Mammoth Piano, Tiger Rider, Aida Ade, PC Coffey, Alexei Shaun and Cora, as well as DJ sets by Crim Dolla Cray, I Went to a Show and DJ Swan.
