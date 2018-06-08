Share
Friday, June 8, 2018

Country Singer Brandon Stansell Tops Tower Grove Pride Entertainment Lineup

Posted By on Fri, Jun 8, 2018 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge VIA TJ PRESS AND PUBLICITY
  • VIA TJ PRESS AND PUBLICITY
Tower Grove Pride has released their entertainment lineup for this year's event, which includes a performance by headliner Brandon Stansell.

Stansell is an LA-based country music singer who was featured in Rolling Stone as one of "10 New Country Artists You Need to Know" in November:

Born in Tennessee, the Los Angeles-residing Stansell got his start in the music industry as a backup dancer for Taylor Swift, and it wasn't until he landed back home after two years on the road supporting her Fearless tour that he even started exercising his own talents as a songwriter (fun fact: he's one of the members of Swift's crew that inspired her Speak Now track "Long Live"). Going through a breakup, Stansell began to find some healing within his lyrics, a process that bred his first EP – and there's no shortage of love lost on his debut LP, Slow Down, either. An openly gay man, Stansell has also intently used his platform and his artistry to support the LGBTQ community. He actively works to advocate for issues that matter to him while, at the same time, putting out gorgeously-directed music videos that show stories of romance and relationships that just happen to be between two men – a priceless message for the genre of country music.
click to enlarge tgp_poster_final.jpg
In addition to Stansell, there will be performances by Celia, Cierra St. James, Sorry Scout, Glued, Mustache Daddy with Dyke Van Dick, Mammoth Piano, Tiger Rider, Aida Ade, PC Coffey, Alexei Shaun and Cora, as well as DJ sets by Crim Dolla Cray, I Went to a Show and DJ Swan.

Tower Grove Pride, now in its sixth year, announced in February that it will expand into Tower Grove Park in addition to its usual presence on South Grand Boulevard.

The festival will feature burlesque, drag performances and music, with local vendors on hand as well as food trucks and sponsorship by 4 Hands Brewery, which will be serving up the CityWide Pride cans they debuted in 2017. (And of course, the now-famous Tower Grove Pride Boozy Rainbow Slushies will be available as well.)

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 23. Admission is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/TowerGrovePride.

