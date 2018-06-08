The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, June 8 to 10

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO

21 Savage will perform as part of Hot 104.1's Super Jam concert on Friday.

FRIDAY, JUNE 8

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

Super Jam is the big one for Hot 104.1, a station that broadcasts top R&B and hip-hop to every corner of St. Louis. This show not only celebrates a cultural beacon, it serves up something of a mini-festival, with trap supernova Post Malone at the top of the mountain. The roster here is mostly a mainstream wash that dominates iTunes, Spotify and whatever other streaming service one might use (ironically to a local radio station’s dismay). But that’s OK, because a day like this is meant to connect people with music despite the preferred method of delivery. Though the lineup is skewed to rap, every act brings its own flavor to the mix.The Kansas City natives in Hurt Russell make no distinction between pop and what’s punk. That’s not to say the band is the oh-so-loved genre of pop punk — we’d say it falls squarely in a rock category — but the lo-fi aesthetic might be a barrier to entry for the jangly melodies. What Hurt Russell does best is barrel forward with a lackadaisical charm, running through a warm, reverb-soaked set of strong leads and headbangable beats. Yes, “headbangable” is in the dictionary. Look it up.With painstakingly hand-drawn art in every frame, the video for “NSA (Better Than You Know Yourself)” should have already made Dana T a viral star. Sure, it’s only a month past its release, but the scrupulous songcraft combined with what looks like thousands of drawings lifted from the notebook of an over-caffeinated eight-year-old — a talented one at that — is both a sight and sound to behold. The single itself is a perfect primer for, the Iowa songwriter’s follow-up to his 2015 opus. This show just so happens to be a double release show for that very record, along with the latest album from Karen Meat, the duo of Arin Eaton and Dana T himself.KSHE’s Pig Roast is the Super Bowl of big arena rock shows, though that analogy works best if you replace the commercials with the sights seen across the massive lawn seating. Charlie Daniels Band and Rick Derringer on the same show is sure to bring out the best in people, assuming you have a loose definition of “best.” Either way, this will be a party with freak flags and plastic party cups — the kind with overpriced beer inside — held high in sky. A judgment-free zone, to be sure.In this tour, the Indigo Girls teams up with an orchestra to amplify its infectious folk rock. Putting a magnifying glass to what are at core songs sung with an acoustic guitar allows a great freedom for new arrangements. The Atlanta duo reaches through a storied history of songwriting dating back to 1985 to build something far beyond a typical concert experience. Both longtime and new fans alike are along for a ride that travels through three decades of a catalog made even more stellar by what has to be the best backing band ever.