The Dinosaurs Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
If St. Louis has a great punk scene (and it surely does), it has bands like the Dinosaurs to thank. Formed in 1978 by the late Bob Reuter — best known as a photographer, DJ, songwriter and leader of loud, messy, rootsy rock bands such as Kamikaze Cowboy and Alley Ghost — the Dinosaurs didn’t stand a chance in a St. Louis scene that thought the Stooges were trio of slapstick comics. Last year, Big Muddy Records, which has done much to keep Reuter’s legacy alive, released the extant recordings of the Dinosaurs, including the legendary single “Rock ‘n’ Roll Moron,” and what do you know? Reuter could fuzz rock like a mutha and his melodies and songs were indestructible, no matter how hard the band tried. The album belongs in the collection of anyone who cares about rock & roll.
Recomended If You Like:
The Stooges, the Ramones, the MC5, New York Dolls
Official: http://bigmuddyrecords.com/artist/the-dinosaurs/
Bandcamp: http://thedinosaurs.bandcamp.com