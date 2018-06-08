The Dinosaurs Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA BIG MUDDY RECORDS

If St. Louis has a great punk scene (and it surely does), it has bands like the Dinosaurs to thank. Formed in 1978 by the late Bob Reuter — best known as a photographer, DJ, songwriter and leader of loud, messy, rootsy rock bands such as Kamikaze Cowboy and Alley Ghost — the Dinosaurs didn’t stand a chance in a St. Louis scene that thought the Stooges were trio of slapstick comics. Last year, Big Muddy Records, which has done much to keep Reuter’s legacy alive, released the extant recordings of the Dinosaurs, including the legendary single “Rock ‘n’ Roll Moron,” and what do you know? Reuter could fuzz rock like a mutha and his melodies and songs were indestructible, no matter how hard the band tried. The album belongs in the collection of anyone who cares about rock & roll.The Stooges, the Ramones, the MC5, New York Dolls