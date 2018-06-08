Share
Email
Print

Friday, June 8, 2018

The Dinosaurs Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Fri, Jun 8, 2018 at 6:20 AM

click to enlarge VIA BIG MUDDY RECORDS
  • VIA BIG MUDDY RECORDS
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

 If St. Louis has a great punk scene (and it surely does), it has bands like the Dinosaurs to thank. Formed in 1978 by the late Bob Reuter — best known as a photographer, DJ, songwriter and leader of loud, messy, rootsy rock bands such as Kamikaze Cowboy and Alley Ghost — the Dinosaurs didn’t stand a chance in a St. Louis scene that thought the Stooges were trio of slapstick comics. Last year, Big Muddy Records, which has done much to keep Reuter’s legacy alive, released the extant recordings of the Dinosaurs, including the legendary single “Rock ‘n’ Roll Moron,” and what do you know? Reuter could fuzz rock like a mutha and his melodies and songs were indestructible, no matter how hard the band tried. The album belongs in the collection of anyone who cares about rock & roll.

Recomended If You Like: The Stooges, the Ramones, the MC5, New York Dolls

Official: http://bigmuddyrecords.com/artist/the-dinosaurs/
Bandcamp: http://thedinosaurs.bandcamp.com

Jump to comments
  |  
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Drew Gowran Makes Music Wherever, and with Whatever, He Possibly Can Read More

  2. Old Salt Union Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  3. Sleepy Kitty Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  4. Najii Person Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  5. Broke Poets Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation