The Provels Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE

Yeah, they can jam, and yeah they don't take themselves too seriously (dig song titles like "Cookie Mouth" and "Slow Cheddar"), but the members of the Provels are also on the cutting edge of the St. Louis funk-rock scene. Led by Jim Peters on guitar and Philip “Spanky” Manaois on organ, the band isn't afraid to sing, but it excels in the outer stratospheres of tight and dirty instrumental workouts, when the rhythm section of Bill Newmann and Jonathan Taylor can really lock in and put the greasy exclamation point on the funk in their sound. The band's only releases to date are 2014's self-titled collection and last year’s sneaky and slinky EP, but there's little doubt it's got more irresistible fatback grooves where those came from.The Meters, Booker T and the MGs, Lettuce, Galactic