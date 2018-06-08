The Provels Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge
Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Yeah, they can jam, and yeah they don't take themselves too seriously (dig song titles like "Cookie Mouth" and "Slow Cheddar"), but the members of the Provels are also on the cutting edge of the St. Louis funk-rock scene. Led by Jim Peters on guitar and Philip “Spanky” Manaois on organ, the band isn't afraid to sing, but it excels in the outer stratospheres of tight and dirty instrumental workouts, when the rhythm section of Bill Newmann and Jonathan Taylor can really lock in and put the greasy exclamation point on the funk in their sound. The band's only releases to date are 2014's self-titled collection and last year’s sneaky and slinky EP Greatest Hits
, but there's little doubt it's got more irresistible fatback grooves where those came from.
Recommended If You Like:
The Meters, Booker T and the MGs, Lettuce, Galactic
