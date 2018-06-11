Kevin Bowers Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE

With the release of two years ago, Kevin Bowers set himself apart on the St. Louis music scene. The album not only explored Bowers' love for international rhythm, but also featured some of the city's best talent sitting in as session players. The live shows that accompanied the album were notable not just for the musical talent onstage, but also the pomp that comes with including dancers in full costume, interacting with the audience. Bowers' musical journey began with a fascination with Police drummer Stewart Copeland and led him to the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles before returning to his home base of St. Louis, where you might have caught him leading a group of St. Louis stalwarts backing last year's big LouFest tribute to Chuck Berry. Now working on recordings for a new album, Bowers' shows are can't-miss affairs for not only fans of world music, but anyone who enjoys watching high-level creativity play out before them on a stage.