Monday, June 11, 2018

Kevin Bowers Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Mon, Jun 11, 2018 at 6:36 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE
  • VIA ARTIST WEBSITE
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

With the release of Nova two years ago, Kevin Bowers set himself apart on the St. Louis music scene. The album not only explored Bowers’ love for international rhythm, but also featured some of the city's best talent sitting in as session players. The live shows that accompanied the album were notable not just for the musical talent onstage, but also the pomp that comes with including dancers in full costume, interacting with the audience. Bowers’ musical journey began with a fascination with Police drummer Stewart Copeland and led him to the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles before returning to his home base of St. Louis, where you might have caught him leading a group of St. Louis stalwarts backing last year's big LouFest tribute to Chuck Berry. Now working on recordings for a new album, Bowers’ shows are can’t-miss affairs for not only fans of world music, but anyone who enjoys watching high-level creativity play out before them on a stage.

Recommended If You Like: Animal Logic, Stewart Copeland, Bill Burford

Official: http://www.kevinbowersmusic.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kevinbowersmusic
Bandcamp: http://kevinbowers.bandcamp.com

