Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Cue ColdBlooded Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Tue, Jun 12, 2018 at 8:16 PM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
  • VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

With the release of 2017's Yourz Truly, Preston “Cue ColdBlooded” Bradley has distilled his work as one half of the Domino Effect and expanded his own approach to hip-hop as a whole. The record itself cuts to the core, particularly on "Fly Away," a track we named as one of the ten best songs by St. Louis artists in 2017. Here he wears many hats — an emcee, beatmaker and producer — and manages to keep a conscious and consistent vibe across the album. Lyrically there's a lot to digest, but between the smooth delivery and the subtle subversion of expectations, Bradley carries the weight of both heavy and heady subjects with ease befitting a veteran rapper.

Recommended If You Like: Lupe Fiasco, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CueColdBlooded/
Bandcamp: https://cuecoldblooded.bandcamp.com/

