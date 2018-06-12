Share
Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Daytime Television Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Tue, Jun 12, 2018 at 8:26 PM

click to enlarge JONATHON BOOKER
  • JONATHON BOOKER
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Since forming in the fall of 2017, Daytime Television has been on a total tear. The band's dreamscape of fuzzed-out pop can be heard across three separate EPs — all released within roughly six months of each other. Between singer Ysabel Johnston's soaring voice and the melodic collision of guitars, it's no wonder the band has already played local flagships such as Strange Folk Festival and Vintage Vinyl's Record Store Day celebration, not to mention the Old Rock House and Ready Room. The band's shoegaze sound hits like a heavy, lumbering giant — one that may well grow too big for the river city to hold in another year's time.

Recommended If You Like: The Joy Formidable, Slow Dive, Beach House

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dttvstl/
Bandcamp: https://daytimetv.bandcamp.com/

Jump to comments
