Frankie Valet Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK

Trading in the vintage 4-track for an iPhone, Frankie Valet pushes its new-fangled indie gems out in good old-fashioned lo-fi. Formerly known as the Sleepeasies, Jakob Nelson and company bring to mind those halcyon days when bands were discovered playing in their garages by record execs cruising through the neighborhood in a Camaro. Well, OK, if those myths were real and such a thing ever did actually happen, Frankie Valet would have no trouble making a living. But these are songs written between shifts of waiting tables, drowning under student loan debt and spending what little money is left to drive across the country to play basements and house shows. Doesn't that feel more honest?The Strokes, Devo, Talking Heads