Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Frankie Valet Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Wed, Jun 13, 2018 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
  • VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Trading in the vintage 4-track for an iPhone, Frankie Valet pushes its new-fangled indie gems out in good old-fashioned lo-fi. Formerly known as the Sleepeasies, Jakob Nelson and company bring to mind those halcyon days when bands were discovered playing in their garages by record execs cruising through the neighborhood in a Camaro. Well, OK, if those myths were real and such a thing ever did actually happen, Frankie Valet would have no trouble making a living. But these are songs written between shifts of waiting tables, drowning under student loan debt and spending what little money is left to drive across the country to play basements and house shows. Doesn't that feel more honest?

Recommended If You Like: The Strokes, Devo, Talking Heads

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fkazzzezs
Bandcamp: https://frankievalet.bandcamp.com/

