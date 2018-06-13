Newly Announced: Ben Rector, Alkaline Trio, SOB X RBE, Seven Lions and More

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO

SOB X RBE will perform at Fubar on Thursday, October 11.

The 2nd Annual Freedom Project: W/ Freddy D'Angelo, Fly Method, Shannon Meadow, Renna, Don't Care, Phonzz, Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $10. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Aaron Lewis: Thu., July 26, 8 p.m., $40-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Alkaline Trio: W/ togetherPangea, Mon., Aug. 6, 7 p.m., $24-$29. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Amanda Seales: Thu., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ben Rector: Fri., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $29.50-$39.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Benny Benassi: Sat., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $15. Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Blvd., St. Charles, 636-949-7777.blessthefall: W/ The Word Alive, Ded, Thousand Below, A War Within, Tue., Sept. 25, 6 p.m., $18-$20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.CJ Knocks Out Cancer: A Benefit Showcase: W/ Opposites Attack, Trio of Parks, Ramona Deflowered, Fri., Aug. 3, 7 p.m., $10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Cody Canada & The Departed: Fri., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Cults: W/ The Shacks, Wed., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$18. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Dark Star Orchestra: Thu., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Dumpstaphunk: W/ Tropidelic, Wed., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.El Ten Eleven: Tue., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $15-$17. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Even Then Record Release: W/ Mild Martian, Shark Dad, Young Animals, Fri., June 29, 8 p.m., $8-$10. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Hell Night, Sweat Shoppe: Sat., July 28, 9 p.m., $10. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Hippo Campus: W/ The Districts, Tue., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $22-$25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Jamey Johnson: W/ Sunny Sweeney & Ward Davis, Thu., Aug. 2, 7 p.m., $37-$40. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Manchester Orchestra: W/ (Sandy) Alex G, Kevin Devine, Tue., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $22.49-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Marc Broussard: Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Max Frost: Sat., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Mobile Deathcamp: Mon., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $12-$14. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Patton Oswalt: Sat., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $40-$85. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.S.L.U.M. Fest 2018: Sat., June 23, 3 p.m., $10-$13. 2720 Cherokee Performing Arts Center, 2720 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-276-2700.Seven Lions: Fri., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $30-$32. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.SOB X RBE: W/ Quando Rondo, Thu., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $20. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Stone Sour: W/ Shaman's Harvest, Sat., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $30-$55. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Teenage Wrist: W/ The Greeting Committee, Synthetic Sun, Fri., July 27, 7 p.m., $10.57-$13. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.