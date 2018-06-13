Railhazer Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA BANDCAMP

With an opening bell of massive feedback, Railhazer decries any sense of subtly and goes for the throat on its debut record,. More than forty minutes proceed with a sonorous and slow-moving sludge that carries a strong sense of narrative. Lush lyricism is delivered with a refreshingly wide range by vocalist Matt Mathias. While prog rock does bubble up through the swampy sound, the stylistic rip only adds a distinct sheen to what is, unmistakably, metal. Since releasinglast July, Railhazer has only sharpened its edges while playing with the likes of Thou, Black Tar Prophet and Druids.Eyehategod, Neurosis, tabletop role-playing games