Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Railhazer Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Wed, Jun 13, 2018 at 12:29 PM

click to enlarge VIA BANDCAMP
  • VIA BANDCAMP
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

With an opening bell of massive feedback, Railhazer decries any sense of subtly and goes for the throat on its debut record, The Null and the Void. More than forty minutes proceed with a sonorous and slow-moving sludge that carries a strong sense of narrative. Lush lyricism is delivered with a refreshingly wide range by vocalist Matt Mathias. While prog rock does bubble up through the swampy sound, the stylistic rip only adds a distinct sheen to what is, unmistakably, metal. Since releasing The Null and the Void last July, Railhazer has only sharpened its edges while playing with the likes of Thou, Black Tar Prophet and Druids.

Recommended If You Like: Eyehategod, Neurosis, tabletop role-playing games

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/railhazer/
Bandcamp: https://railhazer.bandcamp.com/

