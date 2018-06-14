Nikee Turbo Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge
Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
You'll be hard-pressed to find a Nikee Turbo track that doesn't already have thousands of views — and those that don't yet will get there, you can bet. The young rapper doesn't ride a wave or skate on trends for a quick viral hit; he has a huge, dedicated fanbase that keeps looping back for new drops. And it's not hard to see why. If his mixtape Flood the Streets for the South
says anything, it's that Nikee will keep digging deeper with his swag and sense of style. He sounds ever-changing because he's constantly collaborating, but if one thing keeps Nikee fresh both on record and on video, it's that he vibes as if he were coming straight from the stage. That's a feel that can't be faked.
Recommended If You Like:
Rappers that don't fit inside the box
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NikeeTurbo/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/nikeeturbo