Nikee Turbo Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK

You'll be hard-pressed to find a Nikee Turbo track that doesn't already have thousands of views — and those that don't yet will get there, you can bet. The young rapper doesn't ride a wave or skate on trends for a quick viral hit; he has a huge, dedicated fanbase that keeps looping back for new drops. And it's not hard to see why. If his mixtapesays anything, it's that Nikee will keep digging deeper with his swag and sense of style. He sounds ever-changing because he's constantly collaborating, but if one thing keeps Nikee fresh both on record and on video, it's that he vibes as if he were coming straight from the stage. That's a feel that can't be faked.Rappers that don't fit inside the box