Share
Email
Print

Thursday, June 14, 2018

Zak Marmalefsky Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Thu, Jun 14, 2018 at 6:53 AM

click to enlarge VIA THE ARTIST
  • VIA THE ARTIST
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Whether it's a dark sense of humor or a raw recollection of real life, Zak Marmalefsky is a wily wordsmith. His poetry smoothly moves on a bed of dense melodies built with only a six-string, offering what looks like a simple proposition from the outset: a singer-songwriter. At face value, that's what you get, but his baritone stream-of-consciousness also offers a candid account of the human condition, perhaps even his own at times. With more than a hundred songs stretched across limited tapes and Bandcamp pages, Marmalefsky has accrued a massive body of work that he recently built upon with My Number, a full-length released at the end of 2017.

Recommended If You Like: Baritone singing, acoustic guitar, nothing else

Official: http://zakm.biz/
Bandcamp: https://zakm.bandcamp.com/

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Guided by Voices Has Come a Long Way Since Featuring Beatle Bob Read More

  2. Daytime Television Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  3. Kevin Bowers Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  4. Cue ColdBlooded Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  5. Mathias and the Pirates Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation