Zak Marmalefsky Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA THE ARTIST

Whether it's a dark sense of humor or a raw recollection of real life, Zak Marmalefsky is a wily wordsmith. His poetry smoothly moves on a bed of dense melodies built with only a six-string, offering what looks like a simple proposition from the outset: a singer-songwriter. At face value, that's what you get, but his baritone stream-of-consciousness also offers a candid account of the human condition, perhaps even his own at times. With more than a hundred songs stretched across limited tapes and Bandcamp pages, Marmalefsky has accrued a massive body of work that he recently built upon with, a full-length released at the end of 2017.Baritone singing, acoustic guitar, nothing else