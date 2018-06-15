Crim Dolla Cray Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK

Sure, keeping the party going tends to be priority number one for most DJs, and Crim Dolla Cray is no different, but she's also able to shapeshift and fit any mold or mood on a whim. She even put fingers to wax for an ensemble with contemporary composer John Wiese at the tail end of 2017. While Cray does haunt south city bars — with the Royale being the closest thing to a home base – she can be found catching partygoers in the web she spins between two records just about anywhere. Most recently? She laid out that dance floor vibe to a crowd of thousands with two sets at Cherokee Street's Cinco de Mayo celebration.Smooth transitions, rare vinyl, actually dancing and not just talking about it