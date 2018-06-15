Share
Email
Print

Friday, June 15, 2018

Crim Dolla Cray Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Fri, Jun 15, 2018 at 6:29 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
  • VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Sure, keeping the party going tends to be priority number one for most DJs, and Crim Dolla Cray is no different, but she's also able to shapeshift and fit any mold or mood on a whim. She even put fingers to wax for an ensemble with contemporary composer John Wiese at the tail end of 2017. While Cray does haunt south city bars — with the Royale being the closest thing to a home base – she can be found catching partygoers in the web she spins between two records just about anywhere. Most recently? She laid out that dance floor vibe to a crowd of thousands with two sets at Cherokee Street's Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Recommended If You Like: Smooth transitions, rare vinyl, actually dancing and not just talking about it

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CrimCray/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/crim-dolla-cray

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Introducing the 2018 STL 77 Read More

  2. Guided by Voices Has Come a Long Way Since Featuring Beatle Bob Read More

  3. Frankie Valet Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  4. Zak Marmalefsky Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  5. Mathias and the Pirates Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation