Drew Gowran Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

While plenty have paid a cover to see Drew Gowran take sticks to skins as the drummer of several south city rock outfits — his long tenure with Little Big Bangs comes to mind — any person who leaves their house might be treated to a free set just by walking down the street. Most people will just call it busking, but Gowran elevates the act of turning a sidewalk or patch of grass into a stage with a clear sense of performance and percussive muscle. His new album,, shows Gowran picking apart years of forceful rock drumming, distilling his sound down to a focused set of bells, pot lids and found percussion. An in-depth film on the 30-year-old's approach, "Busking On The Wagon," will be screened at this year's St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase.