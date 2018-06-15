Drew Gowran Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge
Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
While plenty have paid a cover to see Drew Gowran take sticks to skins as the drummer of several south city rock outfits — his long tenure with Little Big Bangs comes to mind — any person who leaves their house might be treated to a free set just by walking down the street. Most people will just call it busking, but Gowran elevates the act of turning a sidewalk or patch of grass into a stage with a clear sense of performance and percussive muscle. His new album, Dismantle
, shows Gowran picking apart years of forceful rock drumming, distilling his sound down to a focused set of bells, pot lids and found percussion. An in-depth film on the 30-year-old's approach, "Busking On The Wagon," will be screened at this year's St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase.
Recommended If You Like:
YouTube videos of amazing drummers, Tim Daisy, Jon Mueller
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrewGowranmusic/
Bandcamp: https://drewgowran.bandcamp.com/