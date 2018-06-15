Share
Friday, June 15, 2018

Drew Gowran Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Fri, Jun 15, 2018 at 6:42 AM

click to enlarge THEO WELLING
  • THEO WELLING
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

While plenty have paid a cover to see Drew Gowran take sticks to skins as the drummer of several south city rock outfits — his long tenure with Little Big Bangs comes to mind — any person who leaves their house might be treated to a free set just by walking down the street. Most people will just call it busking, but Gowran elevates the act of turning a sidewalk or patch of grass into a stage with a clear sense of performance and percussive muscle. His new album, Dismantle, shows Gowran picking apart years of forceful rock drumming, distilling his sound down to a focused set of bells, pot lids and found percussion. An in-depth film on the 30-year-old's approach, "Busking On The Wagon," will be screened at this year's St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase.

Recommended If You Like: YouTube videos of amazing drummers, Tim Daisy, Jon Mueller

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrewGowranmusic/
Bandcamp: https://drewgowran.bandcamp.com/

