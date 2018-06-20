Newly Announced: Nas, Beck, Elvis Costello, X, Lettuce, Phil Anselmo and More

click to enlarge VIA PRESS HERE PUBLICITY

Nas has been added to Ms. Lauryn Hill's October 5 show at Chaifetz Arena, along with Shabazz Palaces and Patoranking.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.Abigail Williams: W/ Ghost Bath, WOLVHAMMER, Sat., Aug. 25, 6 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.AK1D Van Fundraiser & Video Shoot: Sun., July 1, 6 p.m., $10. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Alla Voskoboynikova: W/ Christine Brewer, Bjorn Ranheim, Tue., Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., $25. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.Anita Baker: Sat., July 21, 8 p.m., $59.50-$195. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Ashes to Stardust - The Music of David Bowie: Fri., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Beck: W/ The Voids, Sun., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $35-$125. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Black Lips: W/ Surfbort, Wed., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Blitzen Trapper: Wed., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $20-$23. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Brian Wilson: W/ Al Jardine, Blondie Chaplin, Thu., Nov. 15, 6 p.m., $55-$100. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.The Chi-Lites: Sat., June 23, 9 p.m., $25. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Chromeo: W/ Steven A. Clark, Wed., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Elvis Costello & The Imposters: Wed., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $35.50-$128.50. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Friend Festival 2018: Fri., July 20, 5 p.m., $15-$40. 2720 Cherokee Performing Arts Center, 2720 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-276-2700.Groupthink Reunion & Farewell Show: Fri., June 29, 10 p.m., $7. The Bootleg, 4140 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Jason Mraz: W/ Gregory Page, Sun., Dec. 9, 6 p.m., $35-$129.50. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Junior Brown: Thu., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Lettuce: Fri., Oct. 12, 6 p.m., $25-$30. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Max Frost: Sat., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.ohGr: W/ Lead Into Gold, Omniflux, Sat., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $25-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Panic! at the Disco: Tue., Feb. 5, 7 p.m., $30.74-$70.75. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Philip H Anselmo & the Illegals: Sat., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.RBRM: Sun., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $45-$95. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Ron Jeremy: W/ Peter Daniels, Brandon Judd, Max Price, Fri., July 13, 8 p.m., $18-$22. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Steven Page Trio: W/ Wesley Stace, Wed., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour: W/ Nas, Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces, Fri., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $49.50-$199.99. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.The Stylistics: Fri., June 22, 8:15 p.m., $25. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.We Banjo 3: Thu., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Welcome to Night Vale: Wed., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $28. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.The Wilhelms CD Release Show: Sat., July 7, 8 p.m., $10-$15. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd, St. Louis, 314-560-2778.X: Fri., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $35-$40. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.