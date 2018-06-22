Share
Email
Print

Friday, June 22, 2018

Have You Seen the Two Losers Who Stole the Heavy Anchor's Curtains?

Posted By on Fri, Jun 22, 2018 at 5:14 PM

click to enlarge RFT FILE PHOTO
  • RFT FILE PHOTO

A beloved south city bar and venue has been robbed — and the owners are giving the thief an ultimatum: Return our stuff, or we're going to the cops.

The Heavy Anchor (5226 Gravois Avenue) posted a clip of a surveillance video to its Facebook page today showing a bearded man wearing shorts and a baseball hat making an ungraceful exit carrying with two flags that the bar uses as curtains. (The tool trips over his own feet on the way out the door.)

And it's not just him, either. He has a buddy with him who is serving as the look-out. This shady duo thought they were slick, but the camera sees all:


You can watch these criminals (at the top right of the video) grab the flags from by the windows, wad them up and then slip around a wall and out the front door.

The video is captioned: "This ass stole 2 of our flags last night (top right corner). The flags are black & white with skull & crossbones on them that we use as window coverings when we are closed. Anyone know him? If it's you, bring them back, thief. The culprit & his accomplice have until Monday to return them, no questions asked. If not, we will be turning all of our video surveillance over to the police."

So if you are one of the two boneheads in question, you might want to get those flags back to the Heavy Anchor, where the owners are much more forgiving than the police.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, June 22 to 24 Read More

  2. Introducing the 2018 STL 77 Read More

  3. As Dead Pilgrim, Amy Elizabeth Quinn Shares Her Identity as a Trans Woman Read More

  4. Foxing's St. Louis Homecoming Involves Playing with Local Friends Read More

  5. You Should Probably Plan to Smoke a Doobie During Robert Plant’s Set at LouFest Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation