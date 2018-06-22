The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, June 22 to 24

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO

Sloan will perform at the Duck Room on Friday.

FRIDAY, JUNE 22

SATURDAY, JUNE 23

Just about anything Trill Sammy throws up on YouTube gets millions of views. The video-sharing stratosphere has been his home for the better part of two years, and between his flexible beats that whiz and crack like a whip to his crisp vocal flow, it’s not hard to see or hear why he lives in the limelight. Whether he’s hitting up Fortnite on stream or dropping a new neon-soaked video single, Trill Sammy bangs it out with a playful vibe. And there’s no doubt that he takes to the recording studio like a kid in a candy store.You would think that, at some point in its nearly 30 years of making Technicolor dream rock, Sloan would have hit some major slump. While it’s hard to believe, the Halifax crew has kept its craft at a constant by staying busy between studio records. Now in 2018, the band’s twelfth album, aptly titled, shows Sloan with its most infectious riffs to date. These titans of indie rock could lean on a backlog of loved songs, but to Chris Murphy, Patrick Pentland and the rest of the group’s credit, they continue to sculpt a sound that is just as relevant as ever.Atlanta’s Algiers is one of those bands that could end up flying under the radar right up to the point they’re seated mid-card at the Pitchfork Media Festival. In turn, the band reminds us of the sometimes frustrating nature of the music industry. How could this Southern-fried mashup of post-punk and R&B go unnoticed? You won’t be asking that question next year or in 2020 when you’re paying $30 to see them on a much larger stage. For now, take this recommended dosage of cooly plucked bass riffs, fusion-based drumming and soulful approach to vocal leads at a more intimate venue in south city.Enough with the fests already — said no one. Sure, showing up at noon can be a tall order, even for the more hardcore showgoers out there, but we’d wager this event is worth hitting whether you’re in it for the long haul or just rolling through in the evening. This concert shares DNA with the newly christened Americana Festival, the’s own ShowcaseSTL and other local and regional shows. In all, 21 acts are expected to play, though we’re not sure how they’ll manage to fit that all into a single day. Still, it’s best to trust Cree Rider Family Band. With a little help from their friends, they’re known to make magic.Many local events wave the rainbow flag of Pride, but Tower Grove Pride has to be the fastest-growing grassroots effort of inclusion and diversity in the city. Music isn’t the No. 1 focus here, but no one would know that from the lineup on hand — this is a festival through and through. From the sideways indie rockers in Glued to nationally renowned country music sweetheart Brandon Stansell, the music wraps up a wide range of tastes into one big sweaty package. Dress to impress absolutely no one because there’s no judgment here.