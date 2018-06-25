Share
Monday, June 25, 2018

Now You Can Check Out Musical Instruments at the St. Louis County Library

Posted By on Mon, Jun 25, 2018 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge Be cool like this guy. Get a guitar. - PHOTO COURTESY OF DOWNSTAIRSDEV / FLICKR

You can borrow more than just books at the St. Louis County Library. In addition to the CDs, DVDs and various other media that the library offers for free, now you may also check out instruments.

Starting today, you can check out an acoustic guitar, a ukelele, a banjo or bongos. Just show a valid St. Louis County Library card to borrow any of these instruments and you can take them home for two weeks. The library will provide you with a hard case to keep them safe, but don't forget to bring them back on time: overdue fees are a hefty $1 per instrument per day.

Instruments are available at four locations: county headquarters (1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd.), the Daniel Boone Branch (300 Clarkson Rd.), the Florissant Valley branch (195 New Florissant Rd.) and the Grant's View branch (9700 Musick Ave.).

For more information, call 314-994-3300 or visit www.slcl.org/musical-instruments.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
