Newly Announced: Pusha T, Blues Traveler, E-40, Clutch, Herb Alpert and More

click to enlarge VIA DEF JAM RECORDINGS

Pusha T will perform at the Pageant on Friday, August 3.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.Amy Helm: Thu., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.The Band of Heathens: Thu., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $20. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Bastards of Young: A Tribute to the Replacements: W/ The Defeated Country, Dan Johanning, Breakmouth Annie, Fri., July 20, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Black Fast Record Release Party: Fri., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $7-$10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Black Tusk: W/ White Nails, Sat., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Blues Traveler: Fri., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Cameo, Doug E. Fresh: Sat., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., $25-$125. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Clutch, Sevendust: W/ Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown, Thu., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $36-$40. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Felix Cavaliere & Gene Cornish’s Rascals: Fri., Nov. 2, 6 p.m., $50-$88. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.Foxing: Fri., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Herb Alpert & Lani Hall: Sun., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., $28. Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.Jackie Cohen: Tue., July 17, 8 p.m., $10-$13. Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis: Fri., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $55-$65. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Joe: Sun., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $30-$50. Ambassador, 9800 Halls Ferry Rd, North St. Louis County, 314-869-9090.LA Guns: Sun., July 22, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Liverpool Legends: W/ Clar & Gigi Monaco, Sat., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $40-$100. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Los Lonely Boys: Sun., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $30. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Masego: Mon., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $22.50-$75. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.MAX: W/ Nina Nesbitt, Ezi, Sat., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Mind of Jay E: W/ E-40, Mvstermind, Fri., July 20, 9 p.m., $10-$20. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Nels Cline 4: Fri., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.No More!: A Benefit for the Women’s Safehouse of St. Louis: W/ Blood People, Blight Future, Redbait, Sat., Sept. 1, 7 p.m., $5. Foam Coffee & Beer, 3359 Jefferson Ave., St. Louis, 314-772-2100.Pusha T: W/ Sheck Wes, Valee, Fri., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $34.50-$37.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ray Wylie Hubbard: Fri., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $20-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Rock For Terbrock – Benefit Concert For Jill: W/ Impala Deluxe, SuperJam, Joe Dirt & the Dirty Boys, Danny Liston, Dave Glover Band, Sun., July 15, 6 p.m., free. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Start Marking Sense: Talking Heads Tribute: Fri., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $10-$12. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.The Summer Slaughter Tour: W/ Between The Buried And Me, Born Of Osiris, Veil Of Maya, Erra, The Agony Scene, Allegaeon, Terror Universal, Soreption, Entheos, Wed., Aug. 1, 2 p.m., $29.50-$35. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Trivium: W/ Avatar, Light The Torch, Sat., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $25-$28. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Turnpike Troubadours: Sat., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.