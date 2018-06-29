The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, June 29 to July 1

click to enlarge EBRU YILDIZ

Portland trio Joseph will perform at the Pageant on Friday.

FRIDAY, JUNE 29

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

If you force-fed a highly sophisticated AI all eight seasons of, there's no doubt it would spit out something like Joseph. But this Portland trio is of the human race, with members who play sweet and low folk with little more than voices, six-strings and a foot-drum. There's a simple charm these three sisters bring, whether it's through their minimal setup or lush voices that soar through every single song.The soundtrack for a dollhouse in disarray, Lung makes runaway rhythms with an electric cello riding shotgun. The duo commands a cabaret from hell with a subtle sweetness befitting Kate Bush — or the nearest neighbor. Punk permeates the sound, lending a sawtoothed edge to an otherwise accessible set of songs. But really that's all for the better, since it's that same lo-fi aesthetic that gives the duo its unique rip. From the cool and dark sound of PaperKite to the Vigilettes' unapologetic rock & roll, St. Louis comes correct with a strong local lineup.Reaching down the deep well that is local, or even regional, hip-hop will do more than just get your hands wet. Common Jones is one group that can drown you in sound, letting up only when smashing that final note. This vehicle has a rock and blues vibe that hits a long list of genres like speed bumps and potholes along the way. Thankfully the band arrives at its destination fully intact — no small feat for those who don't ascribe to a single vibe. 105.7 the Point should just go ahead and throw Common Jones on Pointfest next year, since the band keeps winning those Battle for Pointfest shows anyway.Great, what St. Louis needs is more tribute shows. No, really. You thought we were being sarcastic? If tributes led by the likes of Roland Johnson and Kim Massie are what's on offer, we'll happily take whatever's thrown our way. Luckily, Motown is near and dear to many hearts, so consider this a time-warp back to its heyday with a smart, sensible approach to covering the hits. And if there's anyone who can do justice to some of the greatest of all time, it's local legends such as Eugene Johnson, Molly Simms and the rest of the crew.For those of you still walking the streets of Soulard with a forlorn look on your face, reminiscing of the days of Mardi Gras, this show takes a party vibe and drops it right on top of summer. New Orleans funk and zydeco have taken their sweet time floating upstream since Mardi Gras, but luckily all that sound will leak out at Old Rock House. Expect the dance floor to be flooded with funk when the Grooveliner and Funky Butt Brass Band rain on the collective parade. There's enough for all five senses too, with gumbo, Cajun burgers, Cajun veggie burgers and a crawfish boil served as a side dish to all the bands on hand.