Newly Announced: Rakim, Diet Cig, Jonathan McReynolds, Beats Antique and More

click to enlarge MIKAEL "MIKA" VAISANEN

Legendary rapper Rakim will perform at the Pageant on Saturday, July 28.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.Beats Antique: Wed., Sept. 19, 9 p.m., $25-$28. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.A Benefit Show for Lymphoma: W/ CaveofswordS, The Vigilettes, Mammoth Piano, Pat Sajak Assassins, Sat., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $7. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Birdtalker: Sun., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Diet Cig: Tue., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Good Villains: Tue., July 24, 7 p.m., $9-$12. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Joe Pera: W/ Jo Firestone, Connor O’Malley, Dan Licata, Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Jonathan McReynolds: Fri., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $20-$75. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Karl Denson's Tiny Universe: Fri., Aug. 17, 6 p.m., $25-$30. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Lazer Lloyd: Sat., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Matthew Ryan: Thu., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Melodime: Fri., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Mom Jeans: W/ Just Friends, Shortly, Sat., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $13-$15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Mound City Music Fest Day 1: W/ Common Jones, Guerrilla Theory, DJ DCUPP, The Driftaways, Fri., July 13, 6 p.m., $10-$15. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Mound City Music Fest Day 2: W/ Monkh And The People, The Scandaleros, Brother Francis and the Soultones, DJ Trouble, Break Night, Sat., July 14, 6 p.m., $10-$15. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Never Shout Never: Sun., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Rakim: W/ Biz Markie, Sat., July 28, 9 p.m., 9pm. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Rozwell Kid: W/ Prince Daddy & The Hyenas, Tue., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $12-$14. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.