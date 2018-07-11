Share
Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Newly Announced: Shelby Lynne, Henry Rollins, David Cook, Piebald, Strung Out and More

Posted By on Wed, Jul 11, 2018 at 6:12 AM

click to enlarge Black Moth Super Rainbow will perform at the Firebird on Thursday, November 1. - VIA FORCE FIELD PR
  • VIA FORCE FIELD PR
  • Black Moth Super Rainbow will perform at the Firebird on Thursday, November 1.
Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears: Sun., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Black Moth Super Rainbow: Thu., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $17-$20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Boy Hits Car: W/ Tone Wolf, Thu., Aug. 16, 7 p.m., $12. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Cloven Hoof: W/ Vanlade, Thu., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $20. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

David Cook: Thu., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $18-$78. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

The Floozies: Thu., Nov. 8, 9 p.m., $22-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Henry Rollins: Tue., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $29.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

History Shmistory: Sun., July 22, 8 p.m., $7. Foam Coffee & Beer, 3359 Jefferson Ave., St. Louis, 314-772-2100.

The Hollow Ends Album Release Show: Fri., July 27, 8 p.m., $8. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Iron Chic: Tue., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

J.I.M.M.Y.'s Extended Mixtape Live: W/ Ackurate Tha Wise, RileyB, Nick Menn, Gritz Hoffa, DJ Stan Da Man, Fri., July 20, 8 p.m., $10. The Monocle, 4510 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-935-7003.

Jarren Benton: W/ Kato On The Track, Fri., July 27, 8 p.m., $20-$75. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

JD McPherson: Fri., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Joey Graceffa: Sat., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $43.50-$138.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Local H: Thu., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$18. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Los Straitjackets: Thu., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Make Me Break Me 10 Year Anniversary Show: W/ Fly Method, Thieves to Kings, The Wild & Free., Fri., Sept. 14, 6 p.m., $7. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Modern Gold Record Release Show: W/ The Bad Haircuts, The Shuggah Pies, Sat., July 28, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Piebald: Sun., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $20-$24. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Porches: W/ Girlpool, Thu., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $18-$20. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Shelby Lynne: Fri., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $32-$35. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Slothrust: Fri., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $16. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Strung Out: W/ MakeWar, Thu., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Subtronics: W/ Shlump, Fri., July 27, 8 p.m., $10-$20. 2720 Cherokee Performing Arts Center, 2720 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-276-2700.

Tall Heights: W/ Old Sea Brigade, Frances Cone, Tue., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $14-$16. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

The Spill Canvas: Sat., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $16-$18. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Vince Gill: Fri., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $56.50-$72. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

