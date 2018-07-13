The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, July 13 to 15

click to enlarge
Each week we bring you our picks for the best shows of the weekend! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events subject to change; check with the venue for the most up-to-date information.
FRIDAY, JULY 13
Dog Party w/ The Vigilettes, Brain Waves
9 p.m. Pizza Head, 3196 South Grand Boulevard. Free. 314-266-5400.
From sitting on the hundreds-deep roster at Burger Records to its releases on the infamous Asian Man imprint, Dog Party has the full backing of the California garage rock Illuminati, and for good reason. If the fictional band in Scott Pilgrim
(yes, Sex Bob-omb) has a real-life foil, it's these two sisters who throw down a blissed-out set of riffs and heavy backbeats. The last decade has done nothing to degrade the group’s sound and time has only pushed the pair well beyond the worship of its forebears. The records bring a full-band approach, with Gwendolyn and Lucy Giles taking up multiple instruments, while the live show fills in the gaps with fuzz and feedback.
Mound City Music Fest
6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue. $10 to $15. 314-775-0775.
Few spots in St. Louis can evoke the kind of sensory overload that Atomic Cowboy can, and the Mound City Music Fest makes full use of the compound with the finest in the river city's funk and fusion scene performing on the outdoor stage, and an on-site after party at the indoor stage. Projections stretch throughout the grounds and across the street, literally surrounding the concert goer in audiovisual splendor under the moonlight. Hot off the release of a new record, Common Jones kicks off a Friday blowout that culminates with the electro-soul stylings of Break Night inside the Bootleg late Saturday night.
SATURDAY, JULY 14
Gaslight Studio Presents "Memory Sessions"
6 p.m. Gaslight Studio, 4916 Shaw Avenue. Free. 314-496-0628.
With this show being fully streamable with all the amenities of a recording studio, one doesn't need to physically be at Gaslight to "attend" this event. Either way the price of admission is the same — that is to say, it's free — but donations are encouraged. With proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer's Association, this unique show offers vignettes with individuals linked to the disease between performers whose music will focus on the cause. Songwriter Gavin M leads a lineup of local artists for this fundraiser that runs in a tight two-hour span from 6 p.m. To 8 p.m. More details can be found at http://act.alz.org/goto/gaslightmemorysessions
.
Ar'mon & Trey
3 p.m. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Avenue. $18.50 to $103.50. 314-833-3929
.
Starting off singing covers on Vine might not seem like the best first stop on a road map to success, but it's hard to argue with the kind of trajectory taken by, say, Justin Bieber. Sure the details here are different, but Ar'mon & Trey are poised for the mainstream with the recent release of the Long Story Short
EP. Some of the band's younger viewers — the ones here for the pranks and personal sidebars — might not get the new, diamond-studded R&B songs, but the duo's longtime subscribers have literally grown up alongside them.
Marisa Anderson w/ Zak Marmalefsky
7 p.m. Foam Coffee & Beer, 3359 South Jefferson Avenue. $7. 314-772-2100.
Marisa Anderson hammers new shapes out of traditional guitar music with an approach that seems familiar while feeling wholly free of genre. That's not to say there isn't a distinct vibe here, but her malleable style fits equally in the canon of both Americana and avant-garde. Floating between a keen sense of structure and a stream of consciousness approach, Anderson speaks through a six-string and, on occasion, keys. The Portland composer just released Cloud Corner
through Thrill Jockey, committing her long, winding trail of experimental guitar to vinyl, CD and digital formats.
SUNDAY, JULY 15
moe.
8 p.m. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. $25 to $30. 314-726-6161.
While some take the term "jam band" with a negative connotation, moe. makes no bones about doing what it does best. The preeminent prog band's songs are a Rube Goldberg machine of sounds that trigger until the gamut of rock music has been run. Being a baby of the '80s — the band itself, not its members — .moe has enough in its backlog to ride out live shows until retirement. Yet Chuck Garvey and Rob Derhak keep pushing the band further, Derhak's own recent bout with cancer be damned.