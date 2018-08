Newly Announced: Hoodie Allen, Black Violin, Dino Merlin, Sy Smith and More

click to enlarge COLIN BRENNAN

Black Violin will perform at the Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 5.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.The Appleseed Cast: W/ Flow Clinic, Lightrider, Sun., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Black Violin: Fri., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $22.50-$64.50. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.Brian Owens Duo: Sun., Feb. 17, 4 p.m., free. Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Place, St. Louis, 314-367-0366.Crystal Lady: W/ Tiger Rider, Fri., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $10. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Daughtry: Wed., Dec. 5, 7 p.m., $59.50-$69.50. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Dino Merlin: Sat., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $67. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Hairball Stl 2018: Sun., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $45-$70. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Hands Like Houses: W/ Emarosa, Devour the Day, Sat., Nov. 17, 6 p.m., $20. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Hoodie Allen: W/ Gianni & Kyle, Sat., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $29.50. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Jason Boland and the Stragglers: W/ Mike and the Moonpies, Thu., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $17-$30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Kasbo: Tue., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Kathy Griffin: Sat., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $35-$95. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.The Labor Day Comedy Jam: W/ DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Haha Davis, Sun., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $50-$65. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Lonnie Holley: Sat., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $10-$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Michael Ian Black: Sat., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Montana of 300: Fri., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $20. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out Live”: Fri., Nov. 2, 6 p.m., $30-$175. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.O.A.R.: Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $40.50-$55.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Phosphorescent: W/ Liz Cooper and The Stampede, Tue., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $22-$25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Reignwolf: Fri., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $17. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Sam Morrow: Tue., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $10. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.San Holo: W/ Chet Porter, Taska Black, BeauDamian, Fri., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $22-$28. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Sy Smith: Wed., Aug. 29, 8 p.m., $20. .Zack, 3224 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.Tony Lucca: Wed., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Vinyl Theatre: Thu., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.