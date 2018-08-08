Newly Announced: Gladys Knight, Jonathan Davis, Radkey, Russian Circles and More

click to enlarge VIA X-RAY TOURING

Radkey will perform at the Firebird on Friday, August 17.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.All That Remains: W/ Toothgrinder, Escape the Paradigm, Gears, Wed., Sept. 19, 7 p.m., $15-$17. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.All Them Witches: W/ Handsome Jack, Sat., Nov. 24, 9 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Astronoid: Wed., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Billy the Kid: The Definitive Billy Joel Tribute: Fri., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $12.50-$15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Circa Survive: W/ La Dispute, Queen Of Jeans, Sun., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $29.99-$35. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Dan Rubright's Wire Pilots: Sat., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $10-$15. Ozark Theatre, 103 E. Lockwood Ave., St. Louis, 314-962-7000.Gladys Knight and Peabo Bryson: Fri., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $47.50-$152.50. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Jake Owen: W/ David Lee Murphy, Fri., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $25.50-$60.25. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Jonathan Davis of Korn: W/ The Birthday Massacre, Julien-K, Tue., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Ken Mode: W/ Birds in Row, Slow Damage, Dodecad, Mon., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $12-$14. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.The Marcus King Band: W/ Bishop Gunn, Wed., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Mayday Parade: W/ This Wild Life, William Ryan Key, Oh Weatherly, Sun., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $27.50-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Mt. Thelonious EP Release: W/ Brotherfather, Tristaño, Fri., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Radkey: W/ the Slow Boys, Fri., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $8-$10. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Robbie Fulks: W/ Kevin Gordon, Wed., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Russian Circles: Thu., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $16-$18. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ten Foot Pole: W/ The Disappeared, Fri., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $15-$16. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Titus Andronicus: W/ Ted Leo, Tue., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.