Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Newly Announced: Gladys Knight, Jonathan Davis, Radkey, Russian Circles and More

Posted By on Wed, Aug 8, 2018 at 6:28 AM

click to enlarge Radkey will perform at the Firebird on Friday, August 17. - VIA X-RAY TOURING
  • VIA X-RAY TOURING
  • Radkey will perform at the Firebird on Friday, August 17.
Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

All That Remains: W/ Toothgrinder, Escape the Paradigm, Gears, Wed., Sept. 19, 7 p.m., $15-$17. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

All Them Witches: W/ Handsome Jack, Sat., Nov. 24, 9 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Astronoid: Wed., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Billy the Kid: The Definitive Billy Joel Tribute: Fri., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $12.50-$15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Circa Survive: W/ La Dispute, Queen Of Jeans, Sun., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $29.99-$35. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Dan Rubright's Wire Pilots: Sat., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $10-$15. Ozark Theatre, 103 E. Lockwood Ave., St. Louis, 314-962-7000.

Gladys Knight and Peabo Bryson: Fri., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $47.50-$152.50. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.

Jake Owen: W/ David Lee Murphy, Fri., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $25.50-$60.25. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.

Jonathan Davis of Korn: W/ The Birthday Massacre, Julien-K, Tue., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Ken Mode: W/ Birds in Row, Slow Damage, Dodecad, Mon., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $12-$14. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

The Marcus King Band: W/ Bishop Gunn, Wed., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Mayday Parade: W/ This Wild Life, William Ryan Key, Oh Weatherly, Sun., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $27.50-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Mt. Thelonious EP Release: W/ Brotherfather, Tristaño, Fri., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Radkey: W/ the Slow Boys, Fri., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $8-$10. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Robbie Fulks: W/ Kevin Gordon, Wed., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Russian Circles: Thu., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $16-$18. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Ten Foot Pole: W/ The Disappeared, Fri., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $15-$16. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Titus Andronicus: W/ Ted Leo, Tue., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Continue to page two for more shows.

Full text

1 2

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Open Highway Music Festival Is Back, with an Expanded Lineup Read More

  2. On the Hollow Ends' debut LP, Bears in Mind, Zack Schwartz Goes Solo Read More

  3. Meet the Burney Sisters, LouFest's Youngest Act Yet Read More

  4. The Wilhelms' New Album Showcases Their Musical Chemistry Read More

  5. Hotshot Producer Jay E's Debut Solo Record Is a Celebration of St. Louis Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation