Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Newly Announced: Kevin Gates, the Alarm, Richie Ramone, Brett Young, Stryper and More

Posted By on Wed, Aug 22, 2018 at 6:51 AM

click to enlarge Kevin Gates will perform at Pop's on Friday, November 2. - PRESS PHOTO
  • PRESS PHOTO
  • Kevin Gates will perform at Pop's on Friday, November 2.
Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

A Tribute to the 25 Year Anniversary of Uncle Tupelo’s “Anodyne”: W/ Melody Den, Grace Basement, Trophy Mules, Native Sons, The Fighting Side, the Vondrukes, Thu., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

The Alarm: Tue., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.



All Get Out: W/ Homesafe, Household, Sunsleeper, Wed., Nov. 14, 7 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Arc Iris Release Show: W/ Tristen, David Beeman, Sat., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Bayside: W/ Golds, Fri., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $22-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Brett Young: W/ Tyler Rich, Rachel Wammack, Sun., Nov. 18, 7 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Halestorm: W/ In This Moment, Thu., Nov. 29, 7 p.m., $46.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers: Tue., Oct. 30, 7 p.m., $25-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Houndmouth: Wed., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., free. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Iliza: Sat., Oct. 20, 10 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Kevin Gates: W/ Yung Bleu, Fri., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $40-$45. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Love a Little Louder! A Free Musical Mental Health Awareness Rall: W/ The Wilhelms, Cree Rider Family Band, Justin Johnson, Sat., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., free. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Michigan Rattlers: Wed., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $15. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Richie Ramone: Sun., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Ruston Kelly: W/ Katie Pruitt, Sun., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Sorry, Scout EP Release: W/ Tonina, YOUPEOPL, Thu., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $7. The Bootleg, 4140 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-775-0775.

Stryper: Sat., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

A Tribute To Jill Scott: Sun., Sept. 30, 6 p.m., $20. Voce, 212 S. Tucker Blvd., St. Louis, 314-435-3956.

The Wrecks: W/ Badflower, Deal Casino, Sat., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $16.50-$20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

