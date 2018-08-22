Newly Announced: Kevin Gates, the Alarm, Richie Ramone, Brett Young, Stryper and More

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO

A Tribute to the 25 Year Anniversary of Uncle Tupelo’s “Anodyne”: W/ Melody Den, Grace Basement, Trophy Mules, Native Sons, The Fighting Side, the Vondrukes, Thu., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Alarm: Tue., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.All Get Out: W/ Homesafe, Household, Sunsleeper, Wed., Nov. 14, 7 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Arc Iris Release Show: W/ Tristen, David Beeman, Sat., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Bayside: W/ Golds, Fri., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $22-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Brett Young: W/ Tyler Rich, Rachel Wammack, Sun., Nov. 18, 7 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Halestorm: W/ In This Moment, Thu., Nov. 29, 7 p.m., $46.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers: Tue., Oct. 30, 7 p.m., $25-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Houndmouth: Wed., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., free. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Iliza: Sat., Oct. 20, 10 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Kevin Gates: W/ Yung Bleu, Fri., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $40-$45. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Love a Little Louder! A Free Musical Mental Health Awareness Rall: W/ The Wilhelms, Cree Rider Family Band, Justin Johnson, Sat., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., free. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Michigan Rattlers: Wed., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $15. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Richie Ramone: Sun., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Ruston Kelly: W/ Katie Pruitt, Sun., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Sorry, Scout EP Release: W/ Tonina, YOUPEOPL, Thu., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $7. The Bootleg, 4140 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Stryper: Sat., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.A Tribute To Jill Scott: Sun., Sept. 30, 6 p.m., $20. Voce, 212 S. Tucker Blvd., St. Louis, 314-435-3956.The Wrecks: W/ Badflower, Deal Casino, Sat., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $16.50-$20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.