The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, August 24 to 26

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP

Drekka will perform at Flood Plain on Friday.





FRIDAY, AUGUST 24

SATURDAY, AUGUST 25

SUNDAY, AUGUST 26

For well over two decades, noise-folk artist Drekka has drip-fed long, ambient cuts built from a mass of both electronic and acoustic sources to the masses. Whether crafted in a bedroom, a studio or in front of a live audience, composer Mkl Anderson has managed to mold a multiverse by hitting the record button just about everywhere. Yet sifting through the backlog still gives the impression of careful curation — a canon of sound sculptures that stand the test of time.Frantic voices howl atop a kinetic backline of bass and thud in Grün Wasser, the experimental trip-hop union of Chicago performers Keely Dowd and Essej Pollock. The two work together like fresh glue, delivering haunting vocals over a backdrop of pulsing, near-industrial synths. There’s a gothic undertone here that thankfully isn’t driven to the point of distraction, and that’s the key with this duo: subtlety. These songs have tendrils that grow, easing into an expanse of sound.Acid Leather brings the kind of unrelenting shred heard in grind bands whose songs range from ten to twenty seconds, yet its endurance test of warped riffing and precision blast beats can stretch for more than a few minutes at a time. St. Louis’ own salted slug punks in Lumpy in the Dumpers leave a slimy trail by bringing a more direct if simple approach to its songs. And that’s the deal with this night — it’s a four-course meal of hardcore ranging from bloody rare to well done.Even with all the reasons to be registered to vote, some people still let their voter status lapse or simply don’t bother. The spectrum of bands on hand for this show — Chin Up Kid, Calloway Circus, Down Swinging, Nothing Still, Mental Fixation, the Stars Go Out, Divide the Empire, Malibu Band and the Lug — all strongly suggest that you exercise your right to vote. Even so, the lineup stands on its own as a veritable music festival worthy of your eyes and ears. And your mouth, if the Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream tent outside is any indication. Travis Major adds a visual element with live art rendered throughout the show, rounding out what’s sure to be one of many memorable rallies leading to the next election.Sissy Spacek’s sincere brand of brutality is hard to grasp on record. That’s not to say that group’s new album,, is compromised in any way. It’s just that the audible blow is lessened when taken out of context. Composer John Wiese takes to the bass to elevate this grindcore act into a pervasive kind of performance art, and that approach could only work with the help of a maniacally gifted drummer in Charlie Mumma. Opening act Toto, formerly DJ Dog Dick, adds levity to the show by supplying plenty of opportunities to dance between sets of sordid noise. A mid-summer nightmare, to be sure.