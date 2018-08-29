Beatle Bob Fails to Charm Kid Congo Powers, Whines About It on the Internet

click to enlarge LYNN TERRY

You could have called our publicist . I’m just the guitar player. You should have come and bought a ticket.. it was a blast ! https://t.co/BBhrH8ckYD — Kid Congo Powers (@kidcongopowers) August 29, 2018

You’re not a reporter, Bob — Chris Ward Running Unopposed (@WorldOfWard) August 29, 2018

this dude spends a lot of time tweeting hustles for guest lists & even more time tweeting complaints he didnt get any — Ray Gange (@realraygange) August 29, 2018

Haha! Such whiney entitlement - just buy a ticket ffs. Good for you Kid!💖 — Cáit O'Riordan (@rockyoriordan) August 29, 2018

Oh shut the fuck up Bob you whiny prick. Your whole Twitter is full of begging for guestlist spots n bitching when you don’t get them. That is not how a professional person operates. How dare you say a word to a hard working professional musician like KCP? Hang your head in shame — L.S.Dee Brown (@NotYou_83) August 29, 2018

Here’s a reply, sweetie: next time, buy the tickets. Go the show feeling good that you supported an artist instead of begging for guest list or free tickets and then bitching when you don’t get it. — Ashley (@Smasha23) August 29, 2018

@Beatle_Bob

Dude your reporter= you. You've been on every St Louis guest list for my clients for 25+ years. Mistakes happen and supporting the artist and buying a $10 ticket rather than complaining would have been the appropriate response. — LeafyGreenTodd (@LeafyGreenTodd) August 29, 2018

Beatle Bob is geared up tonight for the Off-Broadway Club for the buzzy stomping of Kid Congo Powers and the Pink Monkey Birds. Kid Congo Powers spent his career in the '80s and '90s as a sideman, putting his idiosyncratic talents as a guitarist to the service of others. (It's true Powers co-founded the Gun Club, but Jeffrey Lee Pierce was clearly the man in charge of that group.) Thankfully, Kid Congo still hits his stride as a frontman and songwriter with his new Pink Monkey Birds band which is commanding as his wild talent deserves. Powers and his bandmates sound both casual and tight on their new material, full of fire but with a loose-limbed feels like anything can happen with this PMB lineup, and their fusion of blues, garage rock, early punk, and Chicano rock is potent. While his sound is rock & roll, Powers' music has a depth and texture that belie the elemental nature of his songs showing that he and his new band are still making as strong as his resume deserves.

