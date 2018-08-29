Newly Announced: Lil Yachty, Interpol, Broncho, Maps & Atlases, the Urge and More

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO

Lil Yachty will perform at Pop's on Monday, November 19.

A Tribute to Amy Winehouse: Performed by Back in Black: W/ Hobo Cane, Javier Mendoza, Fri., Nov. 23, 9 p.m., $10-$15. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.ATG Exclusive Album Release: W/ Altayzie, Egans Rats, Smiley Boy, RT-FAQ, Pogo Funk, Apollo's Daughter, Sat., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $5-$10. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Ballyhoo!: W/ Tree One Four, The Bad Haircuts, Sun., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $14-$16. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Benefit Show 3.0: W/ Ben Diesel (as Weezer), Biff K’narly and the Reptilians, The Vigilettes, The Fighting Side, The Stars Go Out, Sat., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Blues Caravan Tour: W/ Mike Zito, Bernard Allison, Ally Venable, Fri., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Breakmouth Annie EP Release: Fri., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $5. RKDE, 2847 Cherokee Street, Saint Louis.Broncho: Thu., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $15. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.The Contortionist: W/ Intervals, Fri., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $22-$79. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Dave Mason: Tue., Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., $29-$69. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Flatfoot 56: W/ Captain Dee and the Long Johns, Eric Moeller, Thu., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Fortunate Sons and Daughters: A 50th Anniversary Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival: W/ Cara Louise Band, Jon Bonham and Friends, Funky Butt Brass Band, Nick Pence and Friends, Eastsiders Review Band, Cree Rider Family Band, The Homewreckers, Marcell Strong and the Apostles, Sat., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $12-$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.G Herbo: W/ Southside, Queen Kay, Sun., Nov. 18, 7 p.m., $15-$130. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Interpol: Sat., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $30-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Jay Larson: Wed., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $20. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Jesse and The Hogg Brothers: Fri., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $5. The Haunt, 5000 Alaska Ave, St. Louis, 314-481-5003.Jill Sobule: Fri., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Julien Baker: W/ Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Thu., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $23-$25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Lil Yachty: W/ Bhad Bhabie, Mon., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Maps & Atlases: Wed., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Reckless Kelly: Wed., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Shawn Mullins: Wed., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Slightly Stoopid: W/ Hirie, Sat., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $35-$37.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Spoonfed Tribe: Fri., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $10-$13. The Bootleg, 4140 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Thanksgiving Soul Jam: W/ the Whispers, the Dramatics, the Manhattans, the Moments, Enchantment, Ray Goodman & Brown, Sat., Nov. 24, 7 p.m., $44-$94. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.The Homewreckers 20th Anniversary Show: W/ Sisser, Fri., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $7. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.The Urge: W/ Fragile Porcelain Mice, Lojic, Fri., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $29.99-$44.99. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.