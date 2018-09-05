Newly Announced: Big Freedia, Afrojack, Keith Sweat, Prof, the Ataris and More

VIA SIMPLE PLAY PRESENTS

Big Freedia will perform at the Contemporary Art Museum on Friday, December 14.

Afrojack: Sat., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $25-$70. Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Blvd., St. Charles, 636-949-7777.Anthony Gomes: Fri., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Art Ruprecht Album Release: Fri., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $10-$15. Ozark Theatre, 103 E. Lockwood Ave., St. Louis, 314-962-7000.The Ataris: W/ the Eradicator, Cuban Missiles, Horror Section, Sat., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $15-$17. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Big Freedia: Fri., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $35. Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-535-4660.Duo Klavitarre: Sun., Sept. 30, 3 p.m., $32. Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.The Fade Album Release Show: W/ Tok, the Mindframes, Sat., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $6-$8. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Keith Sweat: W/ Blackstreet, Fri., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $48-$128. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Nick Gusman Album Release Party: W/ Allie Vogler, Brother Francis and the Soultones, Fri., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., free. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Prof: W/ Mac Irv, Dwynell Roland, Willie Wonka, Tue., Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., $17. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Subtropolis Album Release: W/ R6 Implant, Buttercup, Sat., Sept. 29, 8:15 p.m., $5. Foam Coffee & Beer, 3359 Jefferson Ave., St. Louis, 314-772-2100.Summer Magic Release Show: W/ David Beeman, Golden Curls, Fri., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Tech N9ne: W/ Futuristic, Dizzy Wright, Krizz Kaliko, Sun., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Tonksgiving 2018: Fri., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Unearth: W/ Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene, Traitors, Fri., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $18-$20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.