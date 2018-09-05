Newly Announced: Big Freedia, Afrojack, Keith Sweat, Prof, the Ataris and More

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.
VIA SIMPLE PLAY PRESENTS
Big Freedia will perform at the Contemporary Art Museum on Friday, December 14.
Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.
Afrojack: Sat., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $25-$70. Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Blvd., St. Charles, 636-949-7777.
Anthony Gomes: Fri., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.
Art Ruprecht Album Release: Fri., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $10-$15. Ozark Theatre, 103 E. Lockwood Ave., St. Louis, 314-962-7000.
The Ataris: W/ the Eradicator, Cuban Missiles, Horror Section, Sat., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $15-$17. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
Big Freedia: Fri., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $35. Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-535-4660.
Duo Klavitarre: Sun., Sept. 30, 3 p.m., $32. Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.
The Fade Album Release Show: W/ Tok, the Mindframes, Sat., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $6-$8. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.
Keith Sweat: W/ Blackstreet, Fri., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $48-$128. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.
Nick Gusman Album Release Party: W/ Allie Vogler, Brother Francis and the Soultones, Fri., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., free. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
Prof: W/ Mac Irv, Dwynell Roland, Willie Wonka, Tue., Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., $17. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.
Subtropolis Album Release: W/ R6 Implant, Buttercup, Sat., Sept. 29, 8:15 p.m., $5. Foam Coffee & Beer, 3359 Jefferson Ave., St. Louis, 314-772-2100.
Summer Magic Release Show: W/ David Beeman, Golden Curls, Fri., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
Tech N9ne: W/ Futuristic, Dizzy Wright, Krizz Kaliko, Sun., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
Tonksgiving 2018: Fri., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
Unearth: W/ Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene, Traitors, Fri., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $18-$20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.
