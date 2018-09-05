Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Newly Announced: Big Freedia, Afrojack, Keith Sweat, Prof, the Ataris and More

Posted By on Wed, Sep 5, 2018 at 6:03 AM

Big Freedia will perform at the Contemporary Art Museum on Friday, December 14. - VIA SIMPLE PLAY PRESENTS
  • VIA SIMPLE PLAY PRESENTS
  • Big Freedia will perform at the Contemporary Art Museum on Friday, December 14.
Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

Afrojack: Sat., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $25-$70. Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Blvd., St. Charles, 636-949-7777.

Anthony Gomes: Fri., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.



Art Ruprecht Album Release: Fri., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $10-$15. Ozark Theatre, 103 E. Lockwood Ave., St. Louis, 314-962-7000.

The Ataris: W/ the Eradicator, Cuban Missiles, Horror Section, Sat., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $15-$17. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Big Freedia: Fri., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $35. Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-535-4660.

Duo Klavitarre: Sun., Sept. 30, 3 p.m., $32. Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.

The Fade Album Release Show: W/ Tok, the Mindframes, Sat., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $6-$8. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Keith Sweat: W/ Blackstreet, Fri., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $48-$128. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.

Nick Gusman Album Release Party: W/ Allie Vogler, Brother Francis and the Soultones, Fri., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., free. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Prof: W/ Mac Irv, Dwynell Roland, Willie Wonka, Tue., Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., $17. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Subtropolis Album Release: W/ R6 Implant, Buttercup, Sat., Sept. 29, 8:15 p.m., $5. Foam Coffee & Beer, 3359 Jefferson Ave., St. Louis, 314-772-2100.

Summer Magic Release Show: W/ David Beeman, Golden Curls, Fri., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Tech N9ne: W/ Futuristic, Dizzy Wright, Krizz Kaliko, Sun., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Tonksgiving 2018: Fri., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Unearth: W/ Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene, Traitors, Fri., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $18-$20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Continue to page two for more shows.

Full text

1 2

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. LouFest Is Canceled, LouFest Organizer Confirms Read More

  2. 10 Can't-Miss Acts on This Year's LouFest Lineup Read More

  3. Sorry, Scout's Debut EP Is Informed by Rock & Roll and Activism Read More

  4. St. Louis' Own Kevin Bowers Headlines LouFest's New Jazz and Heritage Stage Read More

  5. Tank and the Bangas Will Bring Its Soul-Funk Sound to LouFest Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation